22 Free Face Stencils That’ll Transform Your Pumpkin Into the Ultimate Jack-o’-Lantern
Jumbled Face Stencil
A goofy grin and crossed eyes make this pumpkin template a real hoot. This funny pumpkin-carving idea will stand out in a field of scary pumpkins. Try carving it on a unique pumpkin variety (like a white Crystal Star) for a new take on the classic orange jack-o'-lantern.
Frankenstein's Monster Stencil
Let Halloween’s most famous monster take center stage on your jack-o'-lantern. This not-so-scary pumpkin stencil gives Frankenstein a more friendly persona with a goofy wide smile.
Editor's Tip: Displaying your carved pumpkin outside? Get our must-have tips for making your pumpkins last longer.
Squinty Eyes Stencil
Use one of our simple stencil patterns to create this laughing fellow. He'll make a delightful addition to your pumpkin display. Finish the look with small decorative pumpkins and faux fall leaves ($2, Hobby Lobby).
Sugar Skull Face Stencil
Celebrate the Day of the Dead with a sugar skull pumpkin stencil. Get the look by drilling small holes and using a scraping tool to carve decorative areas. You'll only need to remove the outer layer of pumpkin skin to get the etched look.
Skull-and-Crossbones Stencil
Undercover Stencil
You won't find any cooler pumpkin stencils for carving than this sunglass-sporting pumpkin-face template. This funny pumpkin stencil proves not all Halloween decor has to be scary!
Basic Shapes Pumpkin Face
Big X eyes, a triangle nose, and a railroad-like mouth make this grinner a fun, basic pumpkin-carving template to use. To carve the shapes, use a thin, sharp blade like a crafts knife.
Wicked Grin Pumpkin Stencil
A jagged grin is just part of this pumpkin's spooky appeal. His bright eyes will really glow with a battery-operated tea light inside. This Halloween pumpkin is a modern take on the classic jack-o'-lantern.
Googly Eyes Stencil
For a funny pumpkin-carving idea, try this silly pumpkin-face template. It will sure bring a few smiles from trick-or-treaters. Don't want to carve the whole thing? Use the stencil but paint portions of the face instead!
Editor's Tip: If you're creating a painted Halloween pumpkin, use lasting acrylic paint.
Scared Face Stencil
Give your jack-o’-lantern the look of wide-eyed surprise with this pumpkin template. This carved pumpkin is great for beginners because you only need to master a couple of basic shapes like ovals.
Dorky Face Stencil
This funny pumpkin stencil will add a friendly face to your jack-o’-lantern lineup. Complete your Halloween pumpkin display with a carved emoji pumpkin.
Skeleton Stencil
Let a skeleton grin on your pumpkin this Halloween. While skeletons usually fall into the scary category, this goofy-looking pumpkin template is silly, not spooky—perfect for greeting trick-or-treaters.
Cross-Eyed Stencil
A pair of crossed eyes and an X for a nose make this guy a fun addition to your Halloween display. This pumpkin printable provides an easy guide for creating a classic jack-o’-lantern face.
Starry-Eyed Pumpkin Stencil
This pumpkin face template will steal the show. The starry-eyed guy is all smiles and ready to charm trick-or-treaters. Display him on your fall front porch as part of a pumpkin-packed display.
Great Ape Stencil
For a scary pumpkin stencil with an animal twist, go for this a menacing monkey design. Etch deep into the pumpkin around the eyes to create a spooky backlit look.
Baby Face Stencil
Forget the scary jack-o’-lanterns: A funny pumpkin can enhance your Halloween decor, too. A silly tongue and big eyes enhance the oh-so-cute design of this pumpkin-face template.
Vampire Stencil
Sink your teeth into a vampire-inspired Halloween stencil featuring fangs and glaring eyes. Get our best vampire pumpkin stencils and create a few iconic designs.
Bucktooth Stencil
Check out this guy's silly face! We bet trick-or-treaters will get a few laughs from this funny pumpkin carving idea. Get the look by carving the face and etching around the eyes.
Editor's Tip: When prepping your pumpkin for carving, be sure to clean at least 1/2-inch of flesh from the inside of the pumpkin. This allows more light to glow through the etched areas—like this pumpkin's eyes.
Ghost Face Stencil
Give this hauntingly fun ghost a place in your Halloween jack-o’-lantern lineup. This pumpkin printable features big surprised eyes—like someone just told him boo.
Silly Face Stencil
Laugh along with this funny-face goof. The crossed eyes, two teeth, and tongue of this pumpkin template make the design especially expressive.
Kissy Face Emoji Stencil
Step out from ordinary pumpkin-face templates and express yourself with an emoji pumpkin!
Scarecrow Face Stencil
Don’t cross this creepy scarecrow! The frightening eyes and sly smile from this pumpkin template put it squarely in the scary-stencil camp.