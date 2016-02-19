Mix up your repertoire of pumpkin faces to carve with a sweet snowy owl. A tall pumpkin painted off-white serves as the body. Cardstock and well-placed gouges finish its features. Trace the owl patterns, available below, onto tracing paper and cut out. Transfer the face and feather patterns onto the pumpkin. Using a knife or carving tools, cut out the eye and beak openings. Use a gouge to cut the chest feathers, going just deep enough to reveal the inner rind. Fill the openings with crumpled newspaper, then spray-paint the pumpkin off-white and let dry; remove newspaper. Regouge the chest feathers for crisp orange scallops. Cut the outer ears from black cardstock and inner ears from patterned orange cardstock. Cut outer wings from patterned brown cardstock and inner wings from patterned orange cardstock. Glue the outer and inner ear cutouts together; glue the outer and inner wing cutouts together. Glue wings to black cardstock; cut out, leaving a 1/8-inch black border all around. Fold and clip ears and wings as noted on the patterns. Attach them to the pumpkin using straight pins.