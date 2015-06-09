Cool Carving

Instructions: Image zoom Carve an entire family of jack-o-lanterns, or make each one drastically different.

1. Download the free pattern for this project. (Downloading requires Adobe Acrobat software.)

2. Prepare pumpkin. Use a marker to draw a 4- to 6-inch circle at the stem end of the pumpkin. Cut along the line with a sharp serrated knife. Remove the top and set aside. (For easiest carving, use a sawing motion.) Scoop out the soft pulp inside the pumpkin with a spoon or jar lid.

3. Trace patterns. Draw your design on the pumpkin using a marker. Or, tape a paper pattern to the pumpkin and use a ballpoint pen to poke small dots into pumpkin along the lines, then remove the pattern.

4. Carve pumpkin. Using a sharp, thin-bladed knife, cut out the eyes, mouth, and other features.

5. Light it up. To illuminate, set a votive candle inside a small ceramic or foil cup, place inside the pumpkin, and light with a long wooden match or long-necked lighter.

Tips: