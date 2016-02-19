Best Reader Photos: Adorable Kids with Pumpkins

Kids and pumpkins are a cute combination at Halloween. You shared pictures of your little ones with pumpkins, inside pumpkins, and at pumpkin patches. Take a look at some of our favorites.
Peekaboo

Submitted By: DestinysAngels09

Why We Picked It: This adorable face peeking out from the pumpkin is cuter than anything you could ever carve.

Eat Your Veggies!

Submitted By: lyndsey_elrod

Why We Picked It: When mom said to eat your veggies, we don't think she meant straight out of the pumpkin!

A Pumpkin for Everyone

Submitted By: pbain212

Why We Picked It: Smiling faces and matching Halloween outfits -- what's not to love?

Sit a Spell

Submitted By: lois747

Why We Picked It: This little girl is right -- picking out the perfect pumpkin is hard work. Sometimes you just need to sit, take a break, and think about your options.

My First Pumpkin

Submitted By: debdaveb1

Why We Picked It: He may be small, but this cutie has a strong grip on his first pumpkin. It looks like he won't let go without a fight.

I Thought This Was Supposed to Be Fun

Submitted By: tbowe4309

Why We Picked It: Her expressions says exactly how she feels about being stuck in a pumpkin: "Get me out of here!"

Big Bird & Baby

Submitted By: MISSHAYLYEKIM

Why We Picked It: With wide blue eyes, this little guy is delighted to see beloved Big Bird make an appearance on his pumpkin for Halloween.

Loads of Pumpkin Fun

Submitted By: Cupfanz

Why We Picked It: This little girl, bundled up in a warm coat, is braving some cool fall weather to pick out the perfect pumpkin.

Pumpkin for a Pumpkin

Submitted By: mollyschildcare

Why We Picked It: This pony-tailed little one has found her special pumpkin in a field of gourds nearly as big as she.

Enjoying Fall

Submitted By: k_fulford

Why We Picked It: This little guy's toothy grin shines brighter than any jack-o'-lantern's.

Here's Lookin' at You, Kid

Submitted By: mmathias11

Why We Picked It: This blue-eye baby and happy jack-o'-lantern almost have the same expression.

Court of Pumpkins

Submitted By: annejeannie4

Why We Picked It: This Queen is ruling over her painted pumpkins in her paper-bag crown and gown, crafted with help from Grandma.

Sealed with a Kiss

Submitted By: Saundragoring

Why We Picked It: We think she found "the one!"

Harvest Scene

Submitted By: kylee_howen

Why We Picked It: With dried ears of corn and a perfectly round pumpkin, this fall scene is accented with a gorgeous baby boy.

Surrounded by Pumpkins

Submitted By: Nmewbourne

Why We Picked It: Kudos for going all out with the pumpkins: from the real pumpkin to the costume, treat bucket, and toy -- and surrounded with a pumpkin photo border, too.

Laid-back Jack

Submitted By: lsavoy216

Why We Picked It: On his first Halloween, he won't have to hunt hard for candy -- we bet it will find him.

Treasure Hunt

Submitted By: Sherahlynn

Why We Picked It: Did he dig through that whole tub of pumpkins just to find the perfect one? That's dedication!

Pumpkin Head

Submitted By: lisarandy1376

Why We Picked It: This little guy decided to be his own jack-o'-lantern this year. Talk about a cute pumpkin!

Baby-Style Halloween

Submitted By: leatrice_b

Why We Picked It: An adorable Halloween fashionista, this little girl couldn't be happier in her cute orange-and-black jumper and pumpkin-print leggings.

Pumpkin Patch Victory

Submitted By: Gagoings

Why We Picked It: He's giving his prized pumpkin the royal treatment with a ride back from the patch in a little red wagon.

Say Pumpkin!

Submitted By: taraj2494709

Why We Picked It: With all those piles of pumpkins to explore, she took the time to stop for a picture and share her sunny smile with us.

Pumpkin Surprise

Submitted By: lilranza89

Why We Picked It: We think she's trying to say "Boo!"

