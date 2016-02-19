Best Reader Photos: Adorable Kids with Pumpkins
Peekaboo
Submitted By: DestinysAngels09
Why We Picked It: This adorable face peeking out from the pumpkin is cuter than anything you could ever carve.
Eat Your Veggies!
Submitted By: lyndsey_elrod
Why We Picked It: When mom said to eat your veggies, we don't think she meant straight out of the pumpkin!
A Pumpkin for Everyone
Submitted By: pbain212
Why We Picked It: Smiling faces and matching Halloween outfits -- what's not to love?
Sit a Spell
Submitted By: lois747
Why We Picked It: This little girl is right -- picking out the perfect pumpkin is hard work. Sometimes you just need to sit, take a break, and think about your options.
My First Pumpkin
Submitted By: debdaveb1
Why We Picked It: He may be small, but this cutie has a strong grip on his first pumpkin. It looks like he won't let go without a fight.
I Thought This Was Supposed to Be Fun
Submitted By: tbowe4309
Why We Picked It: Her expressions says exactly how she feels about being stuck in a pumpkin: "Get me out of here!"
Big Bird & Baby
Submitted By: MISSHAYLYEKIM
Why We Picked It: With wide blue eyes, this little guy is delighted to see beloved Big Bird make an appearance on his pumpkin for Halloween.
Loads of Pumpkin Fun
Submitted By: Cupfanz
Why We Picked It: This little girl, bundled up in a warm coat, is braving some cool fall weather to pick out the perfect pumpkin.
Pumpkin for a Pumpkin
Submitted By: mollyschildcare
Why We Picked It: This pony-tailed little one has found her special pumpkin in a field of gourds nearly as big as she.
Enjoying Fall
Submitted By: k_fulford
Why We Picked It: This little guy's toothy grin shines brighter than any jack-o'-lantern's.
Here's Lookin' at You, Kid
Submitted By: mmathias11
Why We Picked It: This blue-eye baby and happy jack-o'-lantern almost have the same expression.
Court of Pumpkins
Submitted By: annejeannie4
Why We Picked It: This Queen is ruling over her painted pumpkins in her paper-bag crown and gown, crafted with help from Grandma.
Sealed with a Kiss
Submitted By: Saundragoring
Why We Picked It: We think she found "the one!"
Harvest Scene
Submitted By: kylee_howen
Why We Picked It: With dried ears of corn and a perfectly round pumpkin, this fall scene is accented with a gorgeous baby boy.
Surrounded by Pumpkins
Submitted By: Nmewbourne
Why We Picked It: Kudos for going all out with the pumpkins: from the real pumpkin to the costume, treat bucket, and toy -- and surrounded with a pumpkin photo border, too.
Laid-back Jack
Submitted By: lsavoy216
Why We Picked It: On his first Halloween, he won't have to hunt hard for candy -- we bet it will find him.
Treasure Hunt
Submitted By: Sherahlynn
Why We Picked It: Did he dig through that whole tub of pumpkins just to find the perfect one? That's dedication!
Pumpkin Head
Submitted By: lisarandy1376
Why We Picked It: This little guy decided to be his own jack-o'-lantern this year. Talk about a cute pumpkin!
Baby-Style Halloween
Submitted By: leatrice_b
Why We Picked It: An adorable Halloween fashionista, this little girl couldn't be happier in her cute orange-and-black jumper and pumpkin-print leggings.
Pumpkin Patch Victory
Submitted By: Gagoings
Why We Picked It: He's giving his prized pumpkin the royal treatment with a ride back from the patch in a little red wagon.
Say Pumpkin!
Submitted By: taraj2494709
Why We Picked It: With all those piles of pumpkins to explore, she took the time to stop for a picture and share her sunny smile with us.
Pumpkin Surprise
Submitted By: lilranza89
Why We Picked It: We think she's trying to say "Boo!"