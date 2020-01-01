Pumpkin Carving Patterns & Templates

Carve a Llama Pumpkin for Halloween

Llama decor is everywhere, and we're totally here for it. Carve your own furry friend for Halloween—our free pumpkin carving stencil makes it so easy! We'll walk you through carving and scraping the design and show you how to add embellishments with the help of a drill—we promise it's easier than it sounds. Plus, we're sharing our best pumpkin carving hacks so you can create the best looking pumpkins on the block.