Pumpkin Carving Patterns & Templates

Whether you're a first-time pumpkin carver or an experienced pro, we have all the pumpkin carving tips to help you create a carved pumpkin to grab everyone's attention for Halloween. Once you're ready to carve your pumpkin, head over to our free printable pumpkin stencils where you'll find our entire collection of pumpkin carving ideas, plus basics on how to carve a pumpkin and other helpful resources.

Most Recent

How to Clean Out a Pumpkin

Planning to carve a pumpkin or two this Halloween? The first step is getting a pumpkin that's seed-free and ready to be carved. Get our quick mess-free method for cleaning out a pumpkin today!
Carve a Llama Pumpkin for Halloween

Llama decor is everywhere, and we're totally here for it. Carve your own furry friend for Halloween—our free pumpkin carving stencil makes it so easy! We'll walk you through carving and scraping the design and show you how to add embellishments with the help of a drill—we promise it's easier than it sounds. Plus, we're sharing our best pumpkin carving hacks so you can create the best looking pumpkins on the block.
Creep It Real with These Pumpkin Carving Tools

Carve pumpkins into scary or whimsical jack-o'-lanterns with these sharp tools that get the job done!
Pumpkin Carving: Tool Tutorial

These five pumpkin-carving tools are must-haves for the perfect Halloween jack-o'-lanterns. The tools are cheap to purchase, or you may already own them. Get our best tips on how to use each tool, plus see our favorite pumpkin-carving ideas.
Pug Pumpkin Stencil

It's a pug… a pumpkin… a pugkin? We're not certain what to call this pug pumpkin stencil, other than adorable. With its widely spaced eyes and sweet, floppy ears, this carved pug pumpkin almost charmed us into dropping a quick kiss on its nose -- but the neighbors were watching, and that would have been strange.
Your Best Photos: Halloween Pumpkins

You share our enthusiasm for Halloween jack-o'-lanterns. Check out these great pumpkin designs submitted by BHG.com readers.
More Pumpkin Carving Patterns & Templates

24 Free Pumpkin-Carving Stencils of Your Favorite Dog Breeds

These pumpkins are (almost) as cute as the dogs!
35 Free Pumpkin Stencils for Your Best Jack-o'-Lanterns Yet

Use these basic pumpkin templates as starting patterns to create cute (or creepy!) Halloween pumpkins that will delight trick-or-treaters. If you are searching for designs to make your own, these stencils range from beginner to advanced. Just pick your favorite pumpkin template, cut it out, and trace. Once you’re ready, let the creative pumpkin carving begin!
30 Creative Pumpkin Carving Ideas to Up Your Jack-o'-Lantern Game

14 Free Cat Pumpkin Carving Stencils of Your Favorite Breeds

32 Creative Halloween Pumpkins to Try This Year

Golden Retriever Pumpkin Stencil

Best Reader Photos: Adorable Kids with Pumpkins

Kids and pumpkins are a cute combination at Halloween. You shared pictures of your little ones with pumpkins, inside pumpkins, and at pumpkin patches. Take a look at some of our favorites.

All Pumpkin Carving Patterns & Templates

Free Pumpkin-Carving Stencils Inspired by Your Home's Design

Top Halloween Pumpkin Stencils for the Master Carver

22 Free Face Stencils That’ll Transform Your Pumpkin Into the Ultimate Jack-o’-Lantern

13 Adorable (and Free!) Woodland Creature Pumpkin Stencils

Free Printable Fall Pumpkin Stencils

Pop Culture Pumpkin Stencils

Free Mythical Creatures Pumpkin Stencils

Halloween Pumpkins: From Stencils to Carved

Sugar Skull Pumpkin Stencil

Goofy Grouping Pumpkin Stencils

Acorn Pumpkin Stencil

Cute Owl Pumpkin Stencil

Southwestern Diamond Pumpkin Stencil

Coiled Leaf Pumpkin Stencil

Bengal Cat Pumpkin Stencil

Frankenstein Pumpkin Stencil

Cat in the Moon Pumpkin Stencil

Tombstone Pumpkin Stencil

Deer Pumpkin Stencil

Say Cheese Pumpkin Stencil

Smiley Face Pumpkin Stencil

Witch's Legs Pumpkin Stencil

Raven Pumpkin Stencil

Welcome to Forks Pumpkin Stencil

Night Sky with Bats Pumpkin Stencil

