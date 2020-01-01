Pumpkin Carving Patterns & Templates

How to Clean Out a Pumpkin
Planning to carve a pumpkin or two this Halloween? The first step is getting a pumpkin that's seed-free and ready to be carved. Get our quick mess-free method for cleaning out a pumpkin today!
Carve a Llama Pumpkin for Halloween
Llama decor is everywhere, and we're totally here for it. Carve your own furry friend for Halloween—our free pumpkin carving stencil makes it so easy! We'll walk you through carving and scraping the design and show you how to add embellishments with the help of a drill—we promise it's easier than it sounds. Plus, we're sharing our best pumpkin carving hacks so you can create the best looking pumpkins on the block.
Creep It Real with These Pumpkin Carving Tools
Carve pumpkins into scary or whimsical jack-o'-lanterns with these sharp tools that get the job done!
Pumpkin Carving: Tool Tutorial
These five pumpkin-carving tools are must-haves for the perfect Halloween jack-o'-lanterns. The tools are cheap to purchase, or you may already own them. Get our best tips on how to use each tool, plus see our favorite pumpkin-carving ideas.
Pug Pumpkin Stencil
It's a pug… a pumpkin… a pugkin? We're not certain what to call this pug pumpkin stencil, other than adorable. With its widely spaced eyes and sweet, floppy ears, this carved pug pumpkin almost charmed us into dropping a quick kiss on its nose -- but the neighbors were watching, and that would have been strange.
Your Best Photos: Halloween Pumpkins
You share our enthusiasm for Halloween jack-o'-lanterns. Check out these great pumpkin designs submitted by BHG.com readers.