11 Vegan Halloween Candies to Add to Your Trick-or-Treat Bowl
The best part about Halloween isn't the pumpkins or the cute costumes, it's the candy. But for those with dietary restrictions, reaching into the candy bowl can be less fun when you're not sure what you can comfortably eat. If you're in search of vegan Halloween candy this season, you're in luck because there are dozens of tasty options that are commonly found in trick-or-treat mixes.
Since most sugar is vegan, you'll want to reach for a candy that doesn't contain any dairy or other animal ingredients (this means no chocolate!). You'll also need to steer clear of gelatin, which is often made from animal parts.
Even if you're not following a vegan or vegetarian diet, consider adding these vegan candies to your candy dish this year so everyone can participate in the tasty tradition.
Here are some of the most popular vegan Halloween candy options to eat and hand out this year.
Jolly Ranchers
The classic Jolly Rancher treats are free from animal-based products, making them a tasty vegan Halloween candy. And the brightly-colored hard candies aren't the only things we'll be snacking on this season; the Jolly Rancher brand lollipops and jelly beans are vegan as well.