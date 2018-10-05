These Are the Most Popular Halloween Candies in Every State
As October 31 inches closer, Halloween candy will be flying off the shelves. Find out the most popular Halloween candy in your state—the results might surprise you!
Every year, Americans spend billions of dollars on Halloween candy—$8.8 billion in 2019, according to The National Retail Federation. And while traditional trick-or-treating will look different this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the NRF predicts that consumers will actually be spending more this year on candy, decor, and greeting cards as a way to make the holiday at home extra special. If consumers aren't handing out candy, they likely won't buy the cheapest option of bulk candy, but they will spend the same amount as usual on the good stuff—like full-size Snickers bars, ($5, Target)—to eat themselves.
That means Halloween shoppers will be stocking up on classics like Candy Corn ($3, Target), Snickers, and Tootsie Pops ($3, Target) more than ever before. To help you decide which goodies to add to your next grocery store pickup, CandyStore.com put together a list of the most popular Halloween candy in every state, based on how many times each candy was purchased over the last several years. Their candy experts looked at sales data from the last 13 years to determine the candy-buying habits of consumers in all 50 states and put together an interactive map of their findings—including the second and third place candies, and the number of pounds of candy sold in each state.
While some states’ favorite candies were no surprise (we’re looking at you, Virginia), others will probably have you shaking your head (New Jersey, really?). If you're overwhelmed by the number of candies pictured in the map—or if you disagree with your state's winner—along with the map, the candy experts also included the top Halloween candies nationwide. Over the last 13 years, Skittles ($3, Target) holds strong as the top-selling candy during the Halloween season, with Reese's Cups ($1, Target), Starburst, and M&Ms following closely behind. Ready to find out if your state agrees with your candy preferences? Check out the full list below.
Most Popular Candies by State
These are the top three most-purchased candies in every state.
Whether you buy your state's top candy or opt for another holiday favorite, make sure you stock up on all the sugary essentials before it's too late.
