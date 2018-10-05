These Are the Most Popular Halloween Candies in Every State

As October 31 inches closer, Halloween candy will be flying off the shelves. Find out the most popular Halloween candy in your state—the results might surprise you!

By Emily VanSchmus
Updated September 24, 2020
Every year, Americans spend billions of dollars on Halloween candy—$8.8 billion in 2019, according to The National Retail Federation. And while traditional trick-or-treating will look different this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the NRF predicts that consumers will actually be spending more this year on candy, decor, and greeting cards as a way to make the holiday at home extra special. If consumers aren't handing out candy, they likely won't buy the cheapest option of bulk candy, but they will spend the same amount as usual on the good stuff—like full-size Snickers bars, ($5, Target)—to eat themselves.

That means Halloween shoppers will be stocking up on classics like Candy Corn ($3, Target), Snickers, and Tootsie Pops ($3, Target) more than ever before. To help you decide which goodies to add to your next grocery store pickup, CandyStore.com put together a list of the most popular Halloween candy in every state, based on how many times each candy was purchased over the last several years. Their candy experts looked at sales data from the last 13 years to determine the candy-buying habits of consumers in all 50 states and put together an interactive map of their findings—including the second and third place candies, and the number of pounds of candy sold in each state.

mediaphotos/Getty Images

While some states’ favorite candies were no surprise (we’re looking at you, Virginia), others will probably have you shaking your head (New Jersey, really?). If you're overwhelmed by the number of candies pictured in the map—or if you disagree with your state's winner—along with the map, the candy experts also included the top Halloween candies nationwide. Over the last 13 years, Skittles ($3, Target) holds strong as the top-selling candy during the Halloween season, with Reese's Cups ($1, Target), Starburst, and M&Ms following closely behind. Ready to find out if your state agrees with your candy preferences? Check out the full list below.

Most Popular Candies by State

These are the top three most-purchased candies in every state.

  1. Candy Corn
  2. Starburst
  3. Skittles

  1. Twix
  2. Milky Way
  3. Blow Pops

  1. Hot Tamales
  2. Hershey Kisses
  3. Snickers

  1. Jolly Ranchers
  2. Butterfinger
  3. Skittles

  1. Skittles
  2. Reese’s Cups
  3. M&M’s

  1. Hershey Kisses
  2. Twix
  3. Milky Way

  1. Milky Way
  2. Almond Joy
  3. M&M’s

  1. Skittles
  2. Lifesavers
  3. Candy Corn

  1. Skittles
  2. Reese’s Cups
  3. Starburst

  1. Jolly Ranchers
  2. Swedish Fish
  3. Reese’s Cups

  1. Skittles
  2. Hershey’s Mini Bars
  3. Butterfinger

  1. Starburst
  2. Snickers
  3. Candy Corn

  1. Sour Patch Kids
  2. Kit Kat
  3. Starburst

  1. Starburst
  2. Hot Tamales
  3. Jolly Ranchers

  1. M&M’s
  2. Reese’s Cups
  3. Candy Corn

  1. Reese’s Cups
  2. M&M’s
  3. Snickers

  1. Swedish Fish
  2. Reese’s Cups
  3. Hot Tamales

  1. Lemonheads
  2. Blow Pops
  3. Reese’s Cups

  1. Sour Patch Kids
  2. Starburst
  3. Candy Corn

  1. Reese's Cups
  2. Hershey Kisses
  3. Milky Way

  1. Sour Patch Kids
  2. Butterfinger
  3. Double Bubble Gum

  1. Candy Corn
  2. Starburst
  3. Skittles

  1. Skittles
  2. Tootsie Pops
  3. Candy Corn

  1. 3 Musketeers
  2. Snickers
  3. Butterfinger

  1. Milky Way
  2. Almond Joy
  3. Dubble Bubble Gum

  1. Dubble Bubble Gum
  2. Twix
  3. M&M’s

  1. Sour Patch Kids
  2. Salt Water Taffy
  3. Twix

  1. Hershey Kisses
  2. Hot Tamales
  3. Candy Corn

  1. M&M’s
  2. Starburst
  3. Jolly Ranchers

  1. Tootsie Pops
  2. M&M’s
  3. Skittles

  1. Jolly Ranchers
  2. Candy Corn
  3. Milky Way

  1. Sour Patch Kids
  2. Hot Tamales
  3. Candy Corn

  1. Reese's Cups
  2. Snickers
  3. M&M’s

  1. Candy Corn
  2. Hot Tamales
  3. Jolly Ranchers

  1. Blow Pops
  2. M&M’s
  3. Starburst

  1. Dubble Bubble Gum
  2. Skittles
  3. Snickers

  1. M&M’s
  2. Reese’s Cups
  3. Candy Corn

  1. Hershey's Mini Bars
  2. Skittles
  3. M&M’s

  1. Twix
  2. M&M’s
  3. Candy Corn

  1. Butterfinger
  2. Skittles
  3. Candy Corn

  1. Starbust
  2. Jolly Ranchers
  3. Candy Corn

  1. Tootsie Pops
  2. Salt Water Taffy
  3. Skittles

  1. Starburst
  2. Reese’s Cups
  3. Sour Patch Kids

  1. Jolly Ranchers
  2. Tootsie Pops
  3. Candy Corn

  1. Skittles
  2. M&M's
  3. Milky Way

  1. Snickers
  2. Hot Tamales
  3. Tootsie Pops

  1. Tootsie Pops
  2. Salt Water Taffy
  3. Skittles

  1. Hershey’s Mini Bars
  2. Blow Pops
  3. Milky Way

  1. Starburst
  2. Butterfinger
  3. Hot Tamales

  1. Salt Water Taffy
  2. Reese’s Cups
  3. Dubble Bubble Gum

Whether you buy your state's top candy or opt for another holiday favorite, make sure you stock up on all the sugary essentials before it's too late.

