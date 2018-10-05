As October 31 inches closer, Halloween candy will be flying off the shelves. Find out the most popular Halloween candy in your state—the results might surprise you!

That means Halloween shoppers will be stocking up on classics like Candy Corn ($3, Target), Snickers, and Tootsie Pops ($3, Target) more than ever before. To help you decide which goodies to add to your next grocery store pickup, CandyStore.com put together a list of the most popular Halloween candy in every state, based on how many times each candy was purchased over the last several years. Their candy experts looked at sales data from the last 13 years to determine the candy-buying habits of consumers in all 50 states and put together an interactive map of their findings—including the second and third place candies, and the number of pounds of candy sold in each state.

While some states’ favorite candies were no surprise (we’re looking at you, Virginia), others will probably have you shaking your head (New Jersey, really?). If you're overwhelmed by the number of candies pictured in the map—or if you disagree with your state's winner—along with the map, the candy experts also included the top Halloween candies nationwide. Over the last 13 years, Skittles ($3, Target) holds strong as the top-selling candy during the Halloween season, with Reese's Cups ($1, Target), Starburst, and M&Ms following closely behind. Ready to find out if your state agrees with your candy preferences? Check out the full list below.

Most Popular Candies by State

These are the top three most-purchased candies in every state.

Image zoom Alabama Candy Corn Starburst Skittles Image zoom Alaska Twix Milky Way Blow Pops Image zoom Arizona Hot Tamales Hershey Kisses Snickers Image zoom Arkansas Jolly Ranchers Butterfinger Skittles Image zoom California Skittles Reese’s Cups M&M’s Image zoom Colorado Hershey Kisses Twix Milky Way Image zoom Connecticut Milky Way Almond Joy M&M’s Image zoom Delaware Skittles Lifesavers Candy Corn Image zoom Florida Skittles Reese’s Cups Starburst Image zoom Georgia Jolly Ranchers Swedish Fish Reese’s Cups Image zoom Hawaii Skittles Hershey’s Mini Bars Butterfinger Image zoom Idaho Starburst Snickers Candy Corn Image zoom Illinois Sour Patch Kids Kit Kat Starburst Image zoom Indiana Starburst Hot Tamales Jolly Ranchers Image zoom Iowa M&M’s Reese’s Cups Candy Corn Image zoom Kansas Reese’s Cups M&M’s Snickers Image zoom Kentucky Swedish Fish Reese’s Cups Hot Tamales Image zoom Louisiana Lemonheads Blow Pops Reese’s Cups Image zoom Maine Sour Patch Kids Starburst Candy Corn Image zoom Maryland Reese's Cups Hershey Kisses Milky Way Image zoom Massachusetts Sour Patch Kids Butterfinger Double Bubble Gum Image zoom Michigan Candy Corn Starburst Skittles Image zoom Minnesota Skittles Tootsie Pops Candy Corn Image zoom Mississippi 3 Musketeers Snickers Butterfinger Image zoom Missouri Milky Way Almond Joy Dubble Bubble Gum Image zoom Montana Dubble Bubble Gum Twix M&M’s Image zoom Nebraska Sour Patch Kids Salt Water Taffy Twix Image zoom Nevada Hershey Kisses Hot Tamales Candy Corn Image zoom New Hampshire M&M’s Starburst Jolly Ranchers Image zoom New Jersey Tootsie Pops M&M’s Skittles Image zoom New Mexico Jolly Ranchers Candy Corn Milky Way Image zoom New York Sour Patch Kids Hot Tamales Candy Corn Image zoom North Carolina Reese's Cups Snickers M&M’s Image zoom North Dakota Candy Corn Hot Tamales Jolly Ranchers Image zoom Ohio Blow Pops M&M’s Starburst Image zoom Oklahoma Dubble Bubble Gum Skittles Snickers Image zoom Oregon M&M’s Reese’s Cups Candy Corn Image zoom Pennsylvania Hershey's Mini Bars Skittles M&M’s Image zoom Rhode Island Twix M&M’s Candy Corn Image zoom South Carolina Butterfinger Skittles Candy Corn Image zoom South Dakota Starbust Jolly Ranchers Candy Corn Image zoom Tennessee Tootsie Pops Salt Water Taffy Skittles Image zoom Texas Starburst Reese’s Cups Sour Patch Kids Image zoom Utah Jolly Ranchers Tootsie Pops Candy Corn Image zoom Vermont Skittles M&M's Milky Way Image zoom Virginia Snickers Hot Tamales Tootsie Pops Image zoom Washington Tootsie Pops Salt Water Taffy Skittles Image zoom West Virginia Hershey’s Mini Bars Blow Pops Milky Way Image zoom Wisconsin Starburst Butterfinger Hot Tamales Image zoom Wyoming Salt Water Taffy Reese’s Cups Dubble Bubble Gum