Starbucks Just Released New Pumpkin Spice Coffee Products You Can Make at Home

Add these to your next Target order!
By Emily VanSchmus
August 03, 2021
The most wonderful time of the year is almost upon us—and no, I'm not talking about Christmas. Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns at the end of every August, and we're just counting down the days until we can grab one from the drive-thru. But until then, Starbucks is making it easier than ever to enjoy the classic flavor from home (and even save some money doing so!).

The brand announced today that their pumpkin spice-inspired collection is back in grocery stores across the country, and includes two brand new products: A pumpkin-spice flavored non-dairy almond and oat milk creamer, and a pumpkin-flavored cold brew coffee concentrate. Plus, the collection includes all the classics we loved last year, like ground coffee, K-Cups, and instant coffee packets.

The entire product line is available right now at Target, so don't wait to add these to your next pick-up order!

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Dairy-Free Pumpkin Spice Latte Coffee Creamer

Oat milk has been increasingly popular at Starbucks locations across the country, and now you can make your own oat milk lattes at home—with a splash of pumpkin spice flavoring! This 28-ounce container uses a mix of almond and oat milks to keep the creamer dairy-free, and features hints of pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, and cloves.

Buy It: Starbucks Dairy-Free Pumpkin Spice Latte Coffee Creamer, $5

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Pumpkin Spice Latte Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate

It's never been easier (or cheaper) to enjoy a delicious pumpkin spice-flavored cold brew. This 32-ounce bottle of coffee concentrate makes 8 servings (just add water!) for about the price of two drinks at the actual coffee shop. 

Buy It: Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate, $8

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Pumpkin Spice Latte Instant Coffee Packets

The VIA Instant packets from Starbucks make it easy to whip up a latte wherever you are. This pack of five pumpkin spice latte packets will help you enjoy a classic PSL in the office, on the go, or anywhere else. Just add hot water!

Buy It: Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Instant Coffee Packets, $6

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Pumpkin Spice Light Roast Ground Coffee

Starbucks brought back their classic pumpkin spice-flavored ground coffee, and the latest collection just hit shelves at Target. This limited-edition 11-ounce bag will help you make coffee at home all season long. 

Buy It: Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Light Roast Ground Coffee, $7

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Pumpkin Spice Keurig K-Cup Pods

If you prefer popping in a K-Cup rather than driving to your local Starbucks, you're in luck. The pumpkin spice coffee K-Cups are back in stock at Target so you can brew 22 cups of delicious pumpkin-flavored coffee for less than $1 a cup. 

Buy It: Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Keurig K-Cup Pods, $16

