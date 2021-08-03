Starbucks Just Released New Pumpkin Spice Coffee Products You Can Make at Home
The most wonderful time of the year is almost upon us—and no, I'm not talking about Christmas. Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns at the end of every August, and we're just counting down the days until we can grab one from the drive-thru. But until then, Starbucks is making it easier than ever to enjoy the classic flavor from home (and even save some money doing so!).
The brand announced today that their pumpkin spice-inspired collection is back in grocery stores across the country, and includes two brand new products: A pumpkin-spice flavored non-dairy almond and oat milk creamer, and a pumpkin-flavored cold brew coffee concentrate. Plus, the collection includes all the classics we loved last year, like ground coffee, K-Cups, and instant coffee packets.
The entire product line is available right now at Target, so don't wait to add these to your next pick-up order!
Related Items
Dairy-Free Pumpkin Spice Latte Coffee Creamer
Oat milk has been increasingly popular at Starbucks locations across the country, and now you can make your own oat milk lattes at home—with a splash of pumpkin spice flavoring! This 28-ounce container uses a mix of almond and oat milks to keep the creamer dairy-free, and features hints of pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, and cloves.
Pumpkin Spice Latte Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate
It's never been easier (or cheaper) to enjoy a delicious pumpkin spice-flavored cold brew. This 32-ounce bottle of coffee concentrate makes 8 servings (just add water!) for about the price of two drinks at the actual coffee shop.
