Pumpkins Aren't the Only Thing You Can Carve for Halloween
This season we'll be carving pineapples, peppers, and more!
Carving pumpkins is one of our favorite Halloween traditions, but did you know this holiday staple actually stems from other carved vegetables? Long ago, the ancient Celtic people carved carved turnips, beets, and potatoes as a way to ward off evil spirits on October 31. When immigrants came to America in the early 1800s, they brought the tradition with them, but pumpkins were much more accessible—and easier to carve.
And while we love to carve traditional jack-o'-lanterns out of pumpkins and gourds, they aren't the only thing we'll be carving this Halloween. Take inspiration from the original jack-o'-lanterns and carve up something non-traditional this season. Anything you can hollow out and carve shapes into is a good candidate—and bonus points if you can carve it into a tasty snack or fun display!
We've rounded up a few of our favorite pumpkin carving alternatives to inspire your own Halloween carvings.
Carved Pineapple
Create a bewitching display of smiling pineapples this Halloween. Learn how to carve a pineapple (it's just as easy as carving a pumpkin!) and be sure to cut up the insides into a tasty snack.
Carved Watermelon
Watermelons aren't just for summer! Before your next Halloween party, carve a watermelon into a festive face, then arrange it on a tray with fruit salad spilling out of it. It's easiest if you cut off the bottom of the watermelon and scoop out the insides (this also helps it sit flat on the tray!).
Carved Apples
Peel the apples, leaving the stems intact. Carve faces into the apples using a small paring knife and a melon baller, then allow the apples to dry out a bit to create a spooky shrunken look. (We found Granny Smith apples work best for this!) Then float them in mugs of cider or a tasty Halloween punch.
Carved Cheese
No Halloween charcuterie board is complete without a block of cheese—carved into a festive shape, of course! To make your own, use a sharp kitchen knife to cut the top off a round of brie, then fill it with jam or small candies.
Jack-o'-Lantern Peppers
Halloween isn't just about candy and sweets! Make your own jack-o'-lantern peppers by cutting off the tops, removing the seeds, and carving a sweet face into the side. When you're done, stuff them with a savory filling of rice, beans, veggies, and seasonings. Yum!
