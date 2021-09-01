Pumpkins Aren't the Only Thing You Can Carve for Halloween

Carving pumpkins is one of our favorite Halloween traditions, but did you know this holiday staple actually stems from other carved vegetables? Long ago, the ancient Celtic people carved carved turnips, beets, and potatoes as a way to ward off evil spirits on October 31. When immigrants came to America in the early 1800s, they brought the tradition with them, but pumpkins were much more accessible—and easier to carve.

And while we love to carve traditional jack-o'-lanterns out of pumpkins and gourds, they aren't the only thing we'll be carving this Halloween. Take inspiration from the original jack-o'-lanterns and carve up something non-traditional this season. Anything you can hollow out and carve shapes into is a good candidate—and bonus points if you can carve it into a tasty snack or fun display!

We've rounded up a few of our favorite pumpkin carving alternatives to inspire your own Halloween carvings.