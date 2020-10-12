Spine-Chilling, Wine-Filling Glasses to Get You in the Mood for Halloween

Nothing says, 'Happy holidays,' like a glass of wine and a pile of Halloween candy.

By Emily VanSchmus
October 12, 2020
Spooky season is upon us, and that can only mean one thing: It’s time to start pairing your nightly glass of wine with Halloween candy. As long as you’ve got one hand around a wine glass and the other in the candy dish, you can’t go wrong. No matter what combination you choose (I'm partial to cabernet and Reese's pumpkins), these festive Halloween-theme wine glasses will get you in the holiday spirit. 

Sure, a lot of things are changing about Halloween this year (you’ll need to bring a mask to the pumpkin patch, for one, and traditional trick-or-treating has been canceled), but if there’s one thing we can count on it’s enjoying a good glass of red while unwrapping a mountain of Fun-Size Snickers ($4, Target). 

After you’ve carved the pumpkins (here are 39 free pumpkin carving stencils!) and decorated your Halloween mantel, kick back with a glass of your favorite beverage in one of these ultra-festive wine glasses.

Courtesy of Etsy / TheBurlapWineSack

In the movie Hocus Pocus, Winifred Sanderson sings, “I put a spell on you, now you’re mine.” And while we’ll always love the classic Halloween tune, we like the sound of “now you’re wine” a bit better. This 15-ounce wine glass can be ordered with either solid color or glitter letters, so you can customize your glass.

Buy It: Hocus Pocus Wine Glass ($18, Etsy)

Courtesy of Etsy / BGCollective

If watching The Nightmare Before Christmas is a favorite Halloween tradition, now you can curl up for movie night with a matching pair of Jack and Sally Skellington wine glasses. The glitter-dipped wine glasses are extra-large (they hold 21 ounces of your favorite Halloween cocktail) and ship for free. 

Buy It: Jack Skellington Wine Glass ($20, Etsy)

Courtesy of Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn’s latest Halloween collection had us clicking ‘add to cart’ over and over again, and these skeleton wine glasses are one of our favorite products. Rather than a traditional glass stem, these wine glasses are held up by a metal skeleton. A set of these glasses will up the fright factor of any Halloween cocktail. 

Buy It: Skeleton Stem Wine Glass ($30, Pottery Barn

Courtesy of Target

Though traditional Halloween parties are discouraged this year, you still can enjoy a good glass of red while social distancing. This set of wine glasses features four dancing skeletons etched onto the glass for a subtle (but festive) touch. 

Buy It: 4-Piece Wine Glass Set ($33, Target)

Courtesy of Etsy / YourGlitterFix

This matte black and stainless wine tumbler features a song lyric from the classic Halloween movie Hocus Pocus (which you can stream on Disney+ this month!). The cup is temperature-controlled, so it’ll keep white wine chilled, or you can use it to keep hot chocolate warm. It’s ready to ship in 1-3 business days, so you’ll be drinking your way to a happy Halloween in just a few days. 

Buy It: Halloween Wine Tumbler ($13, Etsy)

Courtesy of Etsy / CraftyKellysGifts

Painted pumpkins are all the rage this year (check out these 48 easy painted pumpkin ideas), but our favorite one of all might be this jack-o'-lantern wine glass. The stemless glass is hand-painted with one of eight different face designs, so you can pick the one that best fits your personality, or order the whole set. 

Buy It: Hand Painted Pumpkin Wine Glass ($15, Etsy)

Courtesy of Etsy / LittlePinkLadybugg

As you settle in for this year’s Freeform 31 Nights of Halloween marathon, grab this Hocus Pocus-themed wine glass. This seller offers customizations on every product, too. 

Buy It: Hocus Pocus Wine Glass ($15, Etsy)

Courtesy of Etsy / 2CraftyChicks2

This punny wine glass design is good for a laugh and your favorite drink. Now, you can drink your ‘boos’ from a stemless wine glass decorated with permanent vinyl. 

Buy It: Halloween Stemless Wine Glass ($10, Etsy)

Courtesy of Walmart

These skeleton-themed wine glasses are an inexpensive way to celebrate the holiday. At just $6 a glass, you can grab a set and perhaps still have budget leftover for a few new Halloween decor items. 

Buy It: Skeleton Hand Wine Glasses ($6, Walmart)

