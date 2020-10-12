Spine-Chilling, Wine-Filling Glasses to Get You in the Mood for Halloween
Nothing says, 'Happy holidays,' like a glass of wine and a pile of Halloween candy.
Spooky season is upon us, and that can only mean one thing: It’s time to start pairing your nightly glass of wine with Halloween candy. As long as you’ve got one hand around a wine glass and the other in the candy dish, you can’t go wrong. No matter what combination you choose (I'm partial to cabernet and Reese's pumpkins), these festive Halloween-theme wine glasses will get you in the holiday spirit.
Sure, a lot of things are changing about Halloween this year (you’ll need to bring a mask to the pumpkin patch, for one, and traditional trick-or-treating has been canceled), but if there’s one thing we can count on it’s enjoying a good glass of red while unwrapping a mountain of Fun-Size Snickers ($4, Target).
After you’ve carved the pumpkins (here are 39 free pumpkin carving stencils!) and decorated your Halloween mantel, kick back with a glass of your favorite beverage in one of these ultra-festive wine glasses.
In the movie Hocus Pocus, Winifred Sanderson sings, “I put a spell on you, now you’re mine.” And while we’ll always love the classic Halloween tune, we like the sound of “now you’re wine” a bit better. This 15-ounce wine glass can be ordered with either solid color or glitter letters, so you can customize your glass.
Buy It: Hocus Pocus Wine Glass ($18, Etsy)
If watching The Nightmare Before Christmas is a favorite Halloween tradition, now you can curl up for movie night with a matching pair of Jack and Sally Skellington wine glasses. The glitter-dipped wine glasses are extra-large (they hold 21 ounces of your favorite Halloween cocktail) and ship for free.
Buy It: Jack Skellington Wine Glass ($20, Etsy)
Pottery Barn’s latest Halloween collection had us clicking ‘add to cart’ over and over again, and these skeleton wine glasses are one of our favorite products. Rather than a traditional glass stem, these wine glasses are held up by a metal skeleton. A set of these glasses will up the fright factor of any Halloween cocktail.
Buy It: Skeleton Stem Wine Glass ($30, Pottery Barn)
Though traditional Halloween parties are discouraged this year, you still can enjoy a good glass of red while social distancing. This set of wine glasses features four dancing skeletons etched onto the glass for a subtle (but festive) touch.
Buy It: 4-Piece Wine Glass Set ($33, Target)
This matte black and stainless wine tumbler features a song lyric from the classic Halloween movie Hocus Pocus (which you can stream on Disney+ this month!). The cup is temperature-controlled, so it’ll keep white wine chilled, or you can use it to keep hot chocolate warm. It’s ready to ship in 1-3 business days, so you’ll be drinking your way to a happy Halloween in just a few days.
Buy It: Halloween Wine Tumbler ($13, Etsy)
Painted pumpkins are all the rage this year (check out these 48 easy painted pumpkin ideas), but our favorite one of all might be this jack-o'-lantern wine glass. The stemless glass is hand-painted with one of eight different face designs, so you can pick the one that best fits your personality, or order the whole set.
Buy It: Hand Painted Pumpkin Wine Glass ($15, Etsy)
As you settle in for this year’s Freeform 31 Nights of Halloween marathon, grab this Hocus Pocus-themed wine glass. This seller offers customizations on every product, too.
Buy It: Hocus Pocus Wine Glass ($15, Etsy)
This punny wine glass design is good for a laugh and your favorite drink. Now, you can drink your ‘boos’ from a stemless wine glass decorated with permanent vinyl.
Buy It: Halloween Stemless Wine Glass ($10, Etsy)
These skeleton-themed wine glasses are an inexpensive way to celebrate the holiday. At just $6 a glass, you can grab a set and perhaps still have budget leftover for a few new Halloween decor items.
Buy It: Skeleton Hand Wine Glasses ($6, Walmart)
