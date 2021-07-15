9 Fun Halloween Traditions to Start With Your Family This Year

Have a Costume Parade

Dressing up in costume is one of the most memorable parts about Halloween for young kids, and this year you can make it even more special. Start a tradition of having a costume parade among siblings, cousins, or neighborhood friends. Get the costumes ready a few days before Halloween, then have all the kids do a big reveal for their friends before the big night.

Related: 21 Easy-to-Make Kids' Halloween Costumes