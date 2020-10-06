18 Halloween Quotes That'll Get You In the Spooky Spirit
It's spooky season!
Halloween is less than a month away, which means we’re spending the next few weeks decorating pumpkins, eating candy corn, and making DIY costumes. This holiday will look different than in years past (the CDC recommends canceling trick-or-treating), but there are still plenty of fun ways to celebrate at home. And if those activities aren’t enough to get you in the spooky spirit, we’ve rounded up our favorite Halloween quotes to get you ready for the holiday.
Use them to inspire your funny Halloween letter boards, or borrow one for a Halloween Instagram caption. Whether you’re running “amok, amok, amok,” like the Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus ($4, Target) or donning your best all-black costume like Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family ($7, Target), these Halloween quotes and phrases are sure to get you in the holiday spirit.
“Everyone here knows that Halloween was invented by the candy companies. It’s a conspiracy.”
— Max Dennison, Hocus Pocus ($4, Target)
"I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers."
— L.M. Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables ($16, Walmart)
“A person should always choose a costume which is in direct contrast to her own personality.”
– Lucy, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown ($12, Best Buy)
"Just because I cannot see it, doesn't mean I can't believe it."
– Jack Skellington, Nightmare Before Christmas ($6, Target)
“Magic is really very simple, all you've got to do is want something and then let yourself have it.”
– Aggie Cromwell, Halloweentown ($8, Target)
"So this world wide web I've heard about... Does it involve spiders?"
— Aggie Cromwell, Halloweentown ($8, Target)
“I'll stop wearing black when they make a darker color.”
— Wednesday Addams, The Addams Family ($7, Target)
“Never trust anything that can think for itself if you can't see where it keeps its brain.”
— Arthur Weasley, Harry Potter
“I’ve seen enough horror movies to know that any weirdo wearing a mask is never friendly.”
— Elizabeth, Friday the 13th ($5, Target)
Comments