It's officially October, which means if you have yet to put out your Halloween decor, it's definitely the right time to do so. Although you shouldn't be heading out to annual costume parties or trick-or-treating due to the pandemic, there are still safe ways you can celebrate October 31. One of your options is to take a break from your fall manicure and apply some Halloween nail art onto your fingers. You can do any of these options at home or get it done by your nail technician, but just make sure you wear your face mask if you choose the latter. While each one we included is different, the majority of them require the same basic color scheme for polishes. We included our favorite designs, plus the best polishes to get the same look. (And don't forget to check out how you can safely remove your manicure when you want to change it up.) Here are four stunning options for your festive Halloween nails.

Halloween Nail Designs

There is a mix of simple and more complicated options here, but all of them can definitely be done in your home.

Image zoom Courtesy of Kaitlynn Pegram

Cute Halloween Nails

As someone who loves a leopard print, this one is my personal favorite from Kaitlynn Pegram. All you need to create this look is to paint every other finger black or orange (but skip the ring finger.) Then, paint that nail with a grayish nude polish ($10, Sally Beauty). Let that dry, dab on a few dots of the orange, and then do small strokes of black around each one. The best part of this manicure is it doesn't have to be perfect.

Image zoom Courtesy of Nina Park

Halloween Nail Decals

If you're not steady with polish (hello, it's me), then give this manicure by Nina Park a go. All you need to do is paint your base coat, apply Halloween nail stickers ($3, Etsy), and finish with your top coat. The result is a simple yet super cute look.

Image zoom Courtesy of Sigourney Nuñez

Simple Halloween Nails

Your manicure doesn't have to be super busy to be festive. This stunningly subtle look by Sigourney Nuñez shows you can use your natural nail beautifully. After your base coat, take a small tool and draw a thin line with black polish in an arch on each nail. Then, paint the tip with orange.

Image zoom Courtesy of Savannah Walker

Halloween Stiletto Nails