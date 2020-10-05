Halloween Nail Designs Way Too Pretty To Be Scary
You can do these gorgeous manicures right at home.
It's officially October, which means if you have yet to put out your Halloween decor, it's definitely the right time to do so. Although you shouldn't be heading out to annual costume parties or trick-or-treating due to the pandemic, there are still safe ways you can celebrate October 31. One of your options is to take a break from your fall manicure and apply some Halloween nail art onto your fingers. You can do any of these options at home or get it done by your nail technician, but just make sure you wear your face mask if you choose the latter. While each one we included is different, the majority of them require the same basic color scheme for polishes. We included our favorite designs, plus the best polishes to get the same look. (And don't forget to check out how you can safely remove your manicure when you want to change it up.) Here are four stunning options for your festive Halloween nails.
Halloween Nail Designs
Cute Halloween Nails
As someone who loves a leopard print, this one is my personal favorite from Kaitlynn Pegram. All you need to create this look is to paint every other finger black or orange (but skip the ring finger.) Then, paint that nail with a grayish nude polish ($10, Sally Beauty). Let that dry, dab on a few dots of the orange, and then do small strokes of black around each one. The best part of this manicure is it doesn't have to be perfect.
Halloween Nail Decals
If you're not steady with polish (hello, it's me), then give this manicure by Nina Park a go. All you need to do is paint your base coat, apply Halloween nail stickers ($3, Etsy), and finish with your top coat. The result is a simple yet super cute look.
Simple Halloween Nails
Your manicure doesn't have to be super busy to be festive. This stunningly subtle look by Sigourney Nuñez shows you can use your natural nail beautifully. After your base coat, take a small tool and draw a thin line with black polish in an arch on each nail. Then, paint the tip with orange.
Halloween Stiletto Nails
But if you like to be a little flashy (more is more!), try this manicure by Savannah Walker. Although it looks intricate, you can do it very easily. To get an exact look, you'll want your technician to apply a tip in a stiletto or almond shape. Then, apply black Halloween nail stickers ($7, Etsy) and seal it all in with your top coat.
Before you begin, you'll want to make sure your nails are in good shape. (This will help your manicure last longer.) This 12-piece kit includes nail clippers, a file, a cuticle pusher, and more to get your nailbeds in perfect shape before you start painting.
Buy It: Professional Grooming Kit ($8, Amazon)
After you've gotten your nail beds in tip-top shape, you'll start with a base coat. Paint a single, thin layer on each nail and let them dry completely before you apply any other polishes.
Buy It: OPI Base Coat ($9, Target)
Don't be intimidated by black nail polish. It can look really elegant, especially with these Halloween nail designs. You only need a maximum of two coats for opaqueness.
Buy It: OPI Nail Lacquer Black Onyx ($11, Ulta)
This gorgeous orange is flattering on all skin tones. (Essie describes the shade as a warm brown-orange.) The quick-dry formula means you can get your mani done in no time.
Buy It: Essie Expressie Quick-Dry Polish in Saffr-On the Move ($9, Ulta)
This 50-piece kit comes with everything you need to make simple and intricate designs. It includes brushes, pens, and nail tape to make your bathroom feel like your very own nail salon. All of the items are safe for regular, gel, and acrylic polishes.
Buy It: 50-Piece Nail Art Kit with Pouch ($19, Etsy)
Every time you paint your nails, you need to seal it in with a top coat. Make sure all of your polish is completely dry, and then swipe on a thin layer of this clear polish. (Make sure the top coat dries completely before you touch anything.)
Buy It: OPI Top Coat ($10, Sally Beauty)
