41 Classic Disney Halloween Movies and Episodes to Watch on Disney+ Right Now
Cue the nostalgia! The Disney+ Hallowstream is happening now, and it's packed with all your childhood favorites.
I grew up watching Disney Channel, and I lived for their Halloween programming. Each fall, they’d air special episodes of Lizzie McGuire and That’s So Raven followed by back-to-back classic movies like Halloweentown and Hocus Pocus, and I'd have my mom clear my social calendar so I could watch absolutely all of them.
Now that I’m technically an adult, I’ve transitioned to celebrating Halloween with scarier movies (these are the best scary movies for Halloween) and thrillers, but every now and then I like to sit back with a classic like Halloweentown or Hocus Pocus and relive the childhood excitement.
Luckily, Disney+ is making that easier than ever this year with a special “Hallowstream” event that’s packed full of the old classics. Host a virtual watch party with old friends and catch the Halloween specials of your favorite childhood shows like Hannah Montanna, Girl Meets World, and Even Stevens. Or, settle in for a family movie night and stream classic Disney films like Halloweentown, Hocus Pocus, and Haunted Mansion.
With more than 40 episodes and movies to choose from (and less than a month to go until Halloween!), you can make up your own Halloween movie marathon and watch one every day between now and October 31. Here are all the classic Disney shows and movies available on Disney+ this month.
Halloween Movies on Disney+
- Don’t Look Under the Bed
- Frankenweenie
- Girl vs Monster
- Halloweentown
- Halloweentown High
- Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
- Haunted Mansion
- Hocus Pocus
- Lonesome Ghosts
- Mater and the Ghostlight
- Mom’s Got A Date With A Vampire
- Mr. Boogedy
- Phantom of the Megaplex
- Return to Halloweentown
- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
- The Ghost of Buxley Hall
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Scream Team
- Trick or Treat
- Twitches
- Twitches Too
- ZOMBIES
- ZOMBIES 2
Disney Channel Halloween Episodes on Disney +
- Big City Greens: Blood Moon (Part 1 and 2)
- Even Stevens: A Very Scary Story
- Girl Meets World: Girl Meets World of Terror
- Good Luck Charlie: Scary Had a Little Lamb
- Hannah Montana: Torn Between Two Hannahs
- Jessie: The Whining
- K.C. Under Cover: All Howls Eve
- Kim Possible: October 31st
- Lizzie McGuire: Night of the Day of the Dead
- Phil Of The Future: Halloween
- Phineas and Ferb: Terrifying Tri-State Trilogy of Terror (Part 1 and 2)
- Raven’s Home: Switch-Or-Treat
- Shake It Up: Haunt It Up
- Sonny With A Chance: A So Random Halloween Special
- That’s So Raven: Don’t Have a Cow
- The Proud Family: A Hero For Halloween
- The Suite Life of Zack & Cody: Ghost of 613
- Wizards of Waverly Place: Halloween
