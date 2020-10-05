Cue the nostalgia! The Disney+ Hallowstream is happening now, and it's packed with all your childhood favorites.

I grew up watching Disney Channel, and I lived for their Halloween programming. Each fall, they’d air special episodes of Lizzie McGuire and That’s So Raven followed by back-to-back classic movies like Halloweentown and Hocus Pocus, and I'd have my mom clear my social calendar so I could watch absolutely all of them.

Now that I’m technically an adult, I’ve transitioned to celebrating Halloween with scarier movies (these are the best scary movies for Halloween) and thrillers, but every now and then I like to sit back with a classic like Halloweentown or Hocus Pocus and relive the childhood excitement.

Luckily, Disney+ is making that easier than ever this year with a special “Hallowstream” event that’s packed full of the old classics. Host a virtual watch party with old friends and catch the Halloween specials of your favorite childhood shows like Hannah Montanna, Girl Meets World, and Even Stevens. Or, settle in for a family movie night and stream classic Disney films like Halloweentown, Hocus Pocus, and Haunted Mansion.

Image zoom One of my favorites, 'The Nightmare Before Christmas,' will be airing. Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images

With more than 40 episodes and movies to choose from (and less than a month to go until Halloween!), you can make up your own Halloween movie marathon and watch one every day between now and October 31. Here are all the classic Disney shows and movies available on Disney+ this month.

Halloween Movies on Disney+

Don’t Look Under the Bed

Frankenweenie

Girl vs Monster

Halloweentown

Halloweentown High

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

Haunted Mansion

Hocus Pocus

Lonesome Ghosts

Mater and the Ghostlight

Mom’s Got A Date With A Vampire

Mr. Boogedy

Phantom of the Megaplex

Return to Halloweentown

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

The Ghost of Buxley Hall

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Scream Team

Trick or Treat

Twitches

Twitches Too

ZOMBIES

ZOMBIES 2

Disney Channel Halloween Episodes on Disney +