Halloween Cookie Houses Are the New Gingerbread Houses—and You Can Buy Them Right Now
We're all about these haunted cookie houses this fall.
It's a bit too early to start decking your halls for Christmas—well, depending on who you ask, of course—but Halloween will be here faster than you can say, “Trick or treat!” To get you in the mood for the spooky season, and to tide you over until Christmastime tidings, you can now decorate your very own Halloween cookie house.
Besides being a blast to put together, these houses are budget-friendly—some are so inexpensive that you could order one for each member of the family and hold your own decorating contest! The most inexpensive option is available from Target for just $3, and even the most expensive version is still under $20 from Amazon. Once they're finished, the edible decorations will make a wicked addition to your Halloween mantel, or they can even take center stage as a festive Halloween centerpiece.
Plus, decorating these edible houses make a good activity for the kids if you're looking for an alternative to trick-or-treating this year. (But don’t worry adults, you’re more than welcome to get in on the fun too!) Of course, you can eat the cookie house after you've finished decorating, but to curb your cookie cravings during the building process, we recommend whipping up a batch of homemade Halloween cookies to eat while you complete your spooky candy-covered houses.
To help you get started on the Halloween fun, we've rounded up some of our favorite options available online—all under $20.
Target is selling a few different delicious dwellings, which are part of its Hyde & EEK! Boutique. You can choose between this festive Twisted Tavern kit which retails for just under $5, or a moonlit cottage that's only $3. Each house is made from large chocolate cookies that come "pre-baked and easy to assemble." They also come with all the icings, candies, and sprinkles you need.
Buy It: Halloween Twisted Tavern Kit ($5, Target)
This chocolate-flavored cookie house measures 9 inches tall once assembled and comes with prepared cookie pieces that make up the home, as well as a variety of candies and icings—including black and orange icing, hard candies, and gummy treats—to adorn your home. To make the asymmetrical abode even spookier, the kit comes with tree- and gravestone- shaped cookies, too.
Buy It: Halloween Cookie House ($19, Amazon)
This not-so-haunted graveyard is made up of Oreo cookies (yum!) and comes with all the icing and candy pieces you need to transform the plain cookies into a colorful display. Decorate the house and graveyard scene with as many of the included Oreo cookies as you can—unless you eat them all during the decorating process, in which case you may just want to invest in an extra package of the cookies.
Buy It: Oreo Spooky Graveyard Kit ($12, Michaels)
Another Wilton creation we'll be decorating this year is this tasty chocolate cookie crypt. Kids will enjoy decorating these daunting dwellings, like this cookie display that comes with everything you need for easy decorating and assembly—including skull- and bone-shaped candies.
Buy It: Wilton Chocolate Cookie Crypt ($8, Wilton)
