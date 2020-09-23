Halloween Cookie Houses Are the New Gingerbread Houses—and You Can Buy Them Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's a bit too early to start decking your halls for Christmas—well, depending on who you ask, of course—but Halloween will be here faster than you can say, “Trick or treat!” To get you in the mood for the spooky season, and to tide you over until Christmastime tidings, you can now decorate your very own Halloween cookie house.

Besides being a blast to put together, these houses are budget-friendly—some are so inexpensive that you could order one for each member of the family and hold your own decorating contest! The most inexpensive option is available from Target for just $3, and even the most expensive version is still under $20 from Amazon. Once they're finished, the edible decorations will make a wicked addition to your Halloween mantel, or they can even take center stage as a festive Halloween centerpiece.

Plus, decorating these edible houses make a good activity for the kids if you're looking for an alternative to trick-or-treating this year. (But don’t worry adults, you’re more than welcome to get in on the fun too!) Of course, you can eat the cookie house after you've finished decorating, but to curb your cookie cravings during the building process, we recommend whipping up a batch of homemade Halloween cookies to eat while you complete your spooky candy-covered houses.