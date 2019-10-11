'It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown' Will Air Twice This Year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Fall is upon us, which means temperatures are dropping, the scent of pumpkin spice is in the air, and most importantly, all of our favorite Charlie Brown episodes will be airing on TV before we know it. Every year, we look forward to reliving our childhood memories and celebrating each season with a few important, holiday-themed lessons from the Peanuts gang.

Image zoom Getty: ABC Photo Archives / Contributor

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait much longer to start watching all our favorite Charlie Brown episodes, because It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will be airing later this month! And even better, there are two chances to watch.

This year, the film will air for the first time on Tuesday, October 22, at 7 p.m. EST on ABC, and then again on Sunday, October 27 at the same time. As an added bonus, another Peanuts episode, You’re Not Elected, Charlie Brown, will air at 8 p.m. EST on October 27—so there’s plenty of opportunities to watch your favorite characters.

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown first aired in 1966 and follows Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, and the rest of the crew as they get ready for Halloween. As ABC describes the plot of the film, “The Peanuts gang celebrates Halloween, with Linus hoping that, finally, he will be visited by The Great Pumpkin, while Charlie Brown is invited to a Halloween party.” The beloved comic strip characters are voiced by “Peter Robbins as Charlie Brown, Christopher Shea as Linus, Sally Dryer as Lucy, Chris Doran as Schroeder, Bill Melendez as Snoopy, Kathy Steinberg as Sally, Tracy Stratford as Violet and Ann Altieri as Frieda.”