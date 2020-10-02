The Best Fall Quotes to Help You Celebrate the Season

Fall has officially arrived, which means you can find us crunching through red and orange autumn leaves, sipping on a hot pumpkin spice latte (they're back at Starbucks right now!), and decorating pumpkins. With its gorgeous colors and crisp, cool temperatures, fall is arguably the prettiest season, but it's also one of the shortest. Every year, it seems like we only get a few weekends of gorgeous fall weather in between the summer heat and the first frost of winter—which may be the reason we're so nostalgic for it the rest of the year.