The Best Fall Quotes to Help You Celebrate the Season
Use these quotes to caption your best fall Instagram photos.
Fall has officially arrived, which means you can find us crunching through red and orange autumn leaves, sipping on a hot pumpkin spice latte (they're back at Starbucks right now!), and decorating pumpkins. With its gorgeous colors and crisp, cool temperatures, fall is arguably the prettiest season, but it's also one of the shortest. Every year, it seems like we only get a few weekends of gorgeous fall weather in between the summer heat and the first frost of winter—which may be the reason we're so nostalgic for it the rest of the year.
To help you get into the spirit of the season this year, we've rounded up some of our favorite autumn-related quotes and sayings from various authors and characters. Use them to inspire your fall decorating, borrow one for a fall Instagram caption idea, or simply read through them as your homemade PSL simmers away on the stove. When you're done, get out our fall bucket list and start checking things off before the season ends.
"Autumn leaves don't fall, they fly. They take their time and wander on this, their only chance to soar."
— Delia Owens, Where the Crawdads Sing
"It's the first day of autumn! A time of hot chocolately mornings, and toasty marshmallow evenings, and, best of all, leaping into leaves."
— Winnie the Pooh
"I loved autumn, the season of the year that God seemed to have put there just for the beauty of it."
— Lee Maynard
"And all of the lives we ever lived and all of the lives to be are full of trees and changing leaves."
— Virginia Woolf, To the Lighthouse
