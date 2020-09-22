The Heartfelt Reason I’m Sending Fall Greeting Cards this Year
Plus 5 cards to add to your cart right now!
Sending snail mail has been one of my favorite ways to keep up with my out-of-town friends during the pandemic. As fall approaches, I’ve been missing the usual seasonal activities we do together—so I stocked up on fun fall greeting cards to let my friends know I’ve been thinking about them. It’s not the same as hosting a Halloween party or going to the apple orchard (it is still safe to go apple picking locally if you practice social distancing guidelines), but since I can’t travel to see my far-away friends, a pumpkin-themed card feels like the next best thing.
If you’re looking for a way to let someone know you’re thinking of them, here are a few of my favorite fall-themed greeting cards. Send them to your friends, your grandparents, or anyone else you can’t wait to spend time with when it’s safe to do so.
I bought this set of cards from Pen & Paint on Etsy and not only are the designs gorgeous, the quality was really nice too. The set comes with four standard size (4.25 by 5.5-inch) cards in the designs pictured and includes matching kraft paper envelopes, which adds to the fall feel. I love card sets that come with different designs so I can choose which cards to send to which friends, which feels more personal than sending everyone the same card.
Buy It: 4-Pack Fall Cards ($12, Etsy)
Let your bestie know how much you miss her with this gorgeous hand-illustrated card. While you might not be able to jump into a pile of leaves together, you can send a surprise 'thinking of you' card to her mailbox. Order it as a single card or purchase a set of 10 for $20.
Buy It: Fall Besties Card ($4, The Illustrated Life)
There have been many seasons of baking during quarantine: In the spring we made sourdough, and over the summer it seems like everyone got hooked on banana bread. Now that it's fall, we're looking forward to baking all things pumpkin—and this pumpkin muffin-themed greeting card is the perfect place to start. Not only will your friend appreciate the handwritten note inside, they can use the recipe on the card to make their own batch of pumpkin treats.
Buy It: Pumpkin Muffin Card ($5, Etsy)
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is back in stores, so fall has officially started. Celebrate the season with this festive PSL-themed card: It ships for free in under 3 business days and you have the option to choose the envelope color you want. Send a pick-me-up to a fellow pumpkin spice lover by including a Starbucks gift card with your handwritten message.
Buy It: Pumpkin Spice Card ($5, Etsy)
It's officially fall, y'all—which means you have the perfect excuse to catch up on your correspondance. Send this card to anyone you think could use an extra dose of fall cheer. The pumpkin design is fitting throughout the season, so this card will be a welcome surprise whether you send it early in September or get it in the mail just before Halloween.
Buy It: Happy Fall Y'all Card ($3, Zazzle)
