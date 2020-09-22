The Heartfelt Reason I’m Sending Fall Greeting Cards this Year

Sending snail mail has been one of my favorite ways to keep up with my out-of-town friends during the pandemic. As fall approaches, I’ve been missing the usual seasonal activities we do together—so I stocked up on fun fall greeting cards to let my friends know I’ve been thinking about them. It’s not the same as hosting a Halloween party or going to the apple orchard (it is still safe to go apple picking locally if you practice social distancing guidelines), but since I can’t travel to see my far-away friends, a pumpkin-themed card feels like the next best thing.