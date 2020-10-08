Can't Go Trick-or-Treating? "Boo" Your Neighbors Instead

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As a kid, one of my favorite things about the Halloween season was getting “booed.” Every October, someone in our neighborhood would leave a “boo bag” on our front porch filled with all kinds of Halloween activities, decorations, and candy—everything we needed to get into the Halloween spirit. Then, my mom and I would go to the store and pick out things we wanted to put in our own boo bag, and once we had the basket assembled we’d leave it on another neighbor’s porch for them to find.

This year, Halloween looks a little different than in years past: Trick-or-treating is canceled in many neighborhoods around the country, so we’ve been on the lookout for fun Halloween activities to do at home instead. Luckily, making and delivering boo bags is totally safe, as long as you stay six feet apart from your neighbors and wear a mask (like one of these Halloween-theme reusable face masks).

And to make the process even easier, Target just released a full 'booing' line full of everything you need to make your own boo bags at home, so you don’t even have to leave the house! Pick a patterned bag or basket, fill it with candy, and add a few toys or other snacks. And since everything you need is available from the curated line of products, you can easily add everything to your next Target drive-up order (or have the items shipped for free with 2-day shipping). Here’s everything you need to make your own kit—most things are under $5, so you can stock up on enough supplies for two or three bags.

How to Make a Boo Bag