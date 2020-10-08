Can't Go Trick-or-Treating? "Boo" Your Neighbors Instead
Here’s how to participate in this random act of kindness.
As a kid, one of my favorite things about the Halloween season was getting “booed.” Every October, someone in our neighborhood would leave a “boo bag” on our front porch filled with all kinds of Halloween activities, decorations, and candy—everything we needed to get into the Halloween spirit. Then, my mom and I would go to the store and pick out things we wanted to put in our own boo bag, and once we had the basket assembled we’d leave it on another neighbor’s porch for them to find.
This year, Halloween looks a little different than in years past: Trick-or-treating is canceled in many neighborhoods around the country, so we’ve been on the lookout for fun Halloween activities to do at home instead. Luckily, making and delivering boo bags is totally safe, as long as you stay six feet apart from your neighbors and wear a mask (like one of these Halloween-theme reusable face masks).
And to make the process even easier, Target just released a full 'booing' line full of everything you need to make your own boo bags at home, so you don’t even have to leave the house! Pick a patterned bag or basket, fill it with candy, and add a few toys or other snacks. And since everything you need is available from the curated line of products, you can easily add everything to your next Target drive-up order (or have the items shipped for free with 2-day shipping). Here’s everything you need to make your own kit—most things are under $5, so you can stock up on enough supplies for two or three bags.
How to Make a Boo Bag
First things first: You’ll need a bag or basket to put the items in. I love this gift bag set because it comes with the bag to put your treats in, a festive door hanger that says “you’ve been booed,” and an instruction card detailing how your recipient can “boo” the next person in the neighborhood.
Buy It: 4-Piece Gift Packaging Set, $5
Everyone knows the best part about trick-or-treating is the candy—and since the activity is cancelled this year, you’ll want to add as much of the good stuff to your boo bag as possible. If you know your neighbors well, stock up on their favorites. If you’re boo-ing someone you don’t know as well, a variety pack is the way to go.
Buy It: 100-Pack Candy Bag, $10
Help your recipients get into the spooky spirit with a few inexpensive Halloween decorations. After all, the majority of Americans say it’s acceptable to put your Halloween decorations up on or after October 1, so there’s no better time to go wild with pumpkins, ghosts, and skeletons. This Pin-the-Skeleton game doubles as festive decor and a fun family activity!
Buy It: Pin the Skeleton Game, $6
We’re all looking for indoor activities to do this fall, and Target has several affordable options so you can grab a couple. This Halloween stationery set is perfect for a family with kids: For just $5, you get a 50-piece set of stickers, notebooks, pencils, and erasers.
Buy It: 50-Piece Stationery Set, $5
Comments