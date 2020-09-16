17 of the Best Classic Movies to Watch This Halloween

Watching scary movies is something many people like to do all year long, but it's a must-do activity when fall rolls around. If you're usually used to getting the kids dressed up in their favorite costumes to go trick-or-treating (or maybe you usually head out to an annual Halloween bash), this year is probably going to look a bit different. Due to the pandemic, most people are deciding to stay in and slow the spread, but there are plenty of things to do indoors during the spooky season, and that includes cozying up on the couch with a good movie playing. (A fall film paired with your favorite comfort food—is there a better combination on a chilly autumn evening?) The next time you need something to watch that's appropriate for the holiday, take a look at these classic scary movies. Some are frightening, others are family-friendly, and some are even comedies, so there is a flick for everyone to enjoy.