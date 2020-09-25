9 Pumpkin-Scented Candles to Burn All Fall Long
These candles will have your whole house smelling like fresh pumpkin pie.
I’ve been burning fall candles since August, so I consider myself somewhat of an expert on all things fall-scented. Pumpkin is arguably the best fall scent because it’s so versatile. If you like a good sweet-smelling candle, pumpkin vanilla is the way to go. And if you’re in the market for more of a warm, masculine scent, you can find tons of pumpkin spice-scented options. Or if you’re anything like me, you stock up on as many as you can find and try them all.
With literally hundreds of pumpkin-scented candles on the market, it can be hard to know what’s good and what’s not. To help you decide, I’ve rounded up my favorite tried-and-true scents as well as a few I’ve had endorsed to me this season. Here are my best recommendations.
For the past several years, I’ve seen people raving about this Capri Blue pumpkin clove scent, so this year I splurged and tried it out. I promise you, it’s as good as everyone says. It blends the scents of buttery pumpkin, orange zest, and cinnamon for a smell so good you’d think a fresh pie was coming out of the oven. The 32-ounce option doesn’t ship until October 24, but it’s well worth the wait.
Buy It: Pumpkin Clove Jar Candle ($32, Anthropologie)
Another scent that’ll have you craving pumpkin baked goods is pumpkin pecan waffles. This 7-ounce candle has a burn time of 45 minutes, so the pumpkin scent will last much longer than your homemade pumpkin waffles.
Buy It: Pumpkin Pecan Waffles Candle ($14, Bath & Body Works)
This gorgeous candle blends the scents of two of my favorite fall activities: Apple picking and a trip to the pumpkin patch. The 18-ounce candle apple and pumpkin-scented candle comes in a red glass jar with a pretty wood lid. One five-star reviewer says “This smells absolutely incredible, and it has such a cute look! One regret—I only bought one!”
Buy It: Apple Pumpkin 2-Wick Candle ($18, Walmart)
Yankee Candle has been a go-to seasonal candle retailer for years, and this year’s fall line totally delivers. My favorite? The whipped pumpkin spice scent that smells as good as a real-life PSL. It’s a creamy pumpkin scent with undertones of vanilla and butterscotch.
Buy It: Pumpkin Spice Jar Candle ($29, Yankee Candle)
Another popular fall scent from Capri Blue is pumpkin dulce glam. While the pumpkin clove candle is all spice, this one is definitely sweet. The 32-ounce candle smells of pumpkin, gingersnap, and whipped vanilla and comes in a fun sparkly jar.
Buy It: Pumpkin Dulce Glam Candle ($27, Capri Blue)
I wait patiently all year for Bath & Body Works to release their fall collection, so you know I stocked up as soon as they came out. Their white pumpkin scent smells just like fall: It’s mostly spicy and a little bit sweet, with notes of ground cinnamon and autumn spices. One five-star reviewer says this is the “perfect blend of pumpkin but mostly spice...totally digging it!”
Buy It: White Pumpkin 3-Wick Candle ($24, Bath & Body Works)
I love Homesick candles because they have a unique way of capturing a specific location or memory, and with notes of pumpkin, clove, and nutmeg, their pumpkin picking scent is no exception. Light this one anytime you need a hefty dose of fall; it has a burn time of up to 80 hours, so you can enjoy this one all season long.
Buy It: Pumpkin Picking Candle ($34, Homesick)
Of all the pumpkin candles I’ve burned this year, this one might be my favorite. Normally I go for the spicy scents over sweet, so I wasn’t quite sure about this one—but it smells like heaven in a jar. It blends the scents of pumpkin, caramel, and browned butter for a smell so good you’ll be craving pumpkin treats all day long.
Buy It: Pumpkin Dulce de Leche 3-Wick Candle ($24, Bath & Body Works)
This natural soy candle will make you feel like you’re frolicking through freshly-fallen leaves. It combines the traditional pumpkin with vanilla, nutmeg, clove and allspice for a slightly spicy scent. Plus, it comes in a gorgeous jujube wood vessel, so it doubles as a fall decor piece.
Buy It: Pumpkin Spice Wood Candle ($25, Vim + Vigor)
