9 Pumpkin-Scented Candles to Burn All Fall Long

I’ve been burning fall candles since August, so I consider myself somewhat of an expert on all things fall-scented. Pumpkin is arguably the best fall scent because it’s so versatile. If you like a good sweet-smelling candle, pumpkin vanilla is the way to go. And if you’re in the market for more of a warm, masculine scent, you can find tons of pumpkin spice-scented options. Or if you’re anything like me, you stock up on as many as you can find and try them all.