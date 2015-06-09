The 21 Best Halloween Movies of All Time

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Get in the spooky spirit this Halloween with a creepy-crawly (but family-friendly) movie night. Here are our top picks of must-see Halloween movies for people of all ages.

When it comes to Halloween movies, there are a ton of amazing options the whole family can enjoy. These are the 21 best Halloween films we've ever seen, organized by their Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) Ratings so you can easily choose a family-friendly film. Plus we've noted our editors' must-sees during the spooky season.

Image zoom

Halloween Movies Rated PG

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Editors' Pick: If you only watch one of these Halloween movies with your kiddos, make it this classic TV special from the '60s.

MPAA Rating: Not Rated

Synopsis: Charles Schulz's Peanuts gang celebrates Halloween in this animated classic. While all his friends go trick-or-treating and attend a Halloween party, Linus forgoes the festivities to fervently await the Great Pumpkin's arrival in the pumpkin patch.

Image zoom

Garfield's Halloween Adventure

MPAA Rating: Not Rated

Synopsis: Both horror and hilarity ensue for Garfield and Odie on All Hallows Eve, when Garfield's greed for Halloween candy leads the pirate-dressed pair to a haunted island. After being chased by ghosts looking for treasure, the duo returns home where a reluctant Garfield shares his candy with Odie.

Image zoom

Monsters, Inc.

MPAA Rating: G

Synopsis: A 2-year-old girl accidentally follows Sulley, a scream-collecting monster, back to Monstropolis in this animated Pixar flick. Sulley and his best friend Mike form an unlikely friendship with the girl they call "Boo" and attempt to return her before she's captured by the Child Detection Agency and other villains.

Image zoom

Pooh's Heffalump Halloween Movie

MPAA Rating: G

Synopsis: In this spookily sweet Halloween movie, our friends in the Hundred Acre Wood search for the mysterious Gobloon. Tigger informs the gang that if they catch the Gobloon, they get to make a wish, which is perfect since silly Pooh ate all the Halloween candy.

Image zoom

The Wizard of Oz

MPAA Rating: G

Synopsis: After Dorothy and her little dog Toto get swept away in a tornado, they realize they are no longer in Kansas but rather in the magical land of Oz. To get home, Dorothy journeys to the great Wizard of Oz, making several special friends along the way.

Image zoom

Halloween Movies Rated PG

Hocus Pocus

Editors' Pick: Don't pass on this favorite Halloween flick starring actresses-turned-witches Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler like you've never seen them before.

MPAA Rating: PG

Synopsis: More than 300 years ago, the Sanderson sisters were sentenced to death for witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts. Fast-forward to Halloween 1993, when teenager Max Dennison lights the candle that brings the witches back to life—now Max, his sister Dani, and his dream-girl Allison must outrun the evil trio and save the children of Salem.

Image zoom

Beetlejuice

MPAA Rating: PG

Synopsis: Adam and Barbara Maitland are a normal couple that haunt their New England home after passing away in a car crash. When a new family moves in, the Maitlands try everything to scare them away -- with no avail -- and eventually call on another ghost, Beetlejuice, for help.

Image zoom

Casper

MPAA Rating: PG

Synopsis: When afterlife therapist Dr. James Harvey (Bill Pullman) and his daughter Kat (Christina Ricci) move into a gloomy-looking mansion to exorcise the ghosts living there, they meet Casper, the "friendliest ghost you know." Casper's not-so-friendly uncles make life interesting, and it's up to father and daughter to help the ghosts cross over to the other side.

Image zoom

Coraline

MPAA Rating: PG

Synopsis: After moving to a new house, Coraline finds a secret door through which she discovers an alternate version of her life that's much better than her real one. Coraline has to choose between the two worlds, and when she refuses her alternate life, she finds she is trapped there and must discover a way to escape.

Image zoom

Corpse Bride

MPAA Rating: PG

Synopsis: After things go wrong at his wedding rehearsal, Victor Van Dort (voiced by Johnny Depp in this stop-motion movie directed by Tim Burton) goes into the woods to practice his vows. When he finally gets them right, he accidentally puts the ring on the hand of Emily, the corpse bride. Victor suddenly finds himself in the land of the dead where Emily claims to be his legal wife, while he desperately tries to find a way back to the land of the living.

Image zoom

Ghostbusters

MPAA Rating: PG

Synopsis: In this classic comedy, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Harold Ramis star as three unemployed parapsychologists that create a successful ghost extermination business. When New York is invaded by ancient evil spirits, the "ghostbusters" must come to the rescue.

Image zoom

Gremlins

MPAA Rating: PG

Synopsis: After his father gives him a small creature called a Mogwai, a teenage boy accidentally unleashes mayhem on his small town of Kingston Falls when he violates a few important rules of caring for his new pet.

Image zoom

Monster House

MPAA Rating: PG

Synopsis: Three teenagers discover that the house across the street isn't an ordinary haunted house but a living, breathing monster that will eat anything that goes on its property. The trio work to unravel the mystery of the house after no one believes their story.

Image zoom

The Nightmare Before Christmas

MPAA Rating: PG

Synopsis: Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, is bored of the same routine. When he happens upon Christmas Town, he decides to put his own twist on Christmas by kidnapping Santa Claus and delivering alternative gifts to unsuspecting children.

Image zoom

Something Wicked This Way Comes

MPAA Rating: PG

Synopsis: Based on the novel by Ray Bradbury, two young boys discover a strange traveling carnival that seems normal at first but soon begins to take over the small town, leaving it up to the duo to save their family and friends from the diabolical circus.

Image zoom

Halloween Movies Rated PG-13

Addams Family Values

Editors' Pick: Of all the PG-13 Halloween movies, the sequel to The Addams Family film is definitely the best of the best. Its dark, witty humor is perfect for teenagers and adults alike.

MPAA Rating: PG-13

Synopsis: The Addams family hires a quirky nanny named Debby Jellinsky to care for the newest addition to the family, but Debby has other plans: she soon becomes the unlikely wife of Uncle Fester and plans to kill him so she can inherit his money. Before Wednesday and Pugsley Addams can rat out her plan to their parents, she ships them off to summer camp where they have to find a way to get back home and warn their family.

Image zoom

Arachnophobia

MPAA Rating: PG-13

Synopsis: A group of researchers bring back an unwelcome visitor from their expedition in Venezuela to the sleepy town of Canaima, California. When residents start to mysteriously die, it's up to the town's doctors to determine what's causing the sudden deaths -- and how to stop the arachnids from taking over the town.

Image zoom

Jurassic Park

MPAA Rating: PG-13

Synopsis: In Steven Spielberg's science fiction adaptation of Michael Crichton's novel, scientific advances lead to the creation of a dinosaur theme park. When an employee disables the park's security system in an attempt to steal a fertilized dinosaur egg, dinosaurs run wild, and chaos ensues.

Image zoom

Men in Black

MPAA Rating: PG-13

Synopsis: Top-secret agents K (Tommy Lee Jones) and J (Will Smith) monitor alien activity on Earth. When these Men in Black uncover an intergalactic plot, they must stop the terrorist and save the world.

Image zoom

Signs

MPAA Rating: PG-13

Synopsis: When crop circles appear on Graham Hess's (Mel Gibson's) farm, he thinks it's just a hoax. But as increasingly strong otherworldly and dangerous events occur, Hess learns to believe in signs.

Image zoom

Twilight

MPAA Rating: PG-13