Halloween Planning Tips

Our Halloween planning tips and ideas will help you make the most of the season. From simple ways to celebrate to our picks for family-friendly Halloween movies, create a memorable Halloween and still have time to enjoy it.

Most Recent

17 of the Best Classic Movies to Watch This Halloween

These scary flicks (plus your favorite seasonal snacks) make for the perfect night in on October 31.
'It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown' Will Air Twice This Year

Here's when to gather the fam to watch the classic Peanuts film.
The Best Halloween Movies You Can Watch on Netflix Right Now

Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly Halloween movie or a super scary film, we’ve got you covered with our favorite Halloween movies on Netflix—and you can stream them all right now!   
The 21 Best Halloween Movies of All Time

Get in the spooky spirit this Halloween with a creepy-crawly (but family-friendly) movie night. Here are our top picks of must-see Halloween movies for people of all ages.
