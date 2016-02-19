15 Dog Halloween Costumes That Are Fun and Festive
Puppy Latte Pet Costume
Move over, pumpkin spice latte. The newest coffee craze is definitely this adorable puppuccino! This costume, which is perfect for Starbucks lovers, comes with a shirt and headpiece to transform your pup into what’s sure to be the cutest drink of the fall.
Buy It: $24, Walmart
Toy Story's Woody Pet Costume
Celebrate the beloved children's movie Toy Story by dressing your dog up as everyone's favorite cowboy, Woody. The costume comes with a plaid shirt, cowboy hat, and red kerchief to make your pup look just like Sheriff Woody. All that's missing is a buddy to dress up as Buzz Lightyear!
Buy It: $23, Chewy
Flamingo Pet Costume
Keep things pretty in pink this Halloween by slipping your dog into this adorable pink flamingo costume. This one-piece costume has adjustable hook-and-loop tape straps to ensure your pup is comfortable.
Buy It: $15, Etsy
Hot Dog Pet Costume
Hot diggity dog! If the changing of seasons have you and your pooch reminiscing about summer barbeques, check out this plush pullover hot dog bodysuit. Dress up as ketchup and you and your pup will be ready to take on trick or treating in style.
Buy It: $19, Amazon
Spider Pet Costume
Prefer the scary side of Halloween? This spooky one-piece spider costume (complete with hairy spider legs and light-up eyes) will transform your lovable pup into a creepy critter—and send a shiver down your spine.
Buy It: $20, PetSmart
Mystery Machine Pet Costume
Your dog is sure to score some Scooby snacks in this getup! This simple, one-piece jumpsuit is the perfect way to get the whole family involved in the Halloween festivities. Have each person dress up as a member of the Scooby Gang, grab the Mystery Machine, and get ready to split up and look for clues (or in this case, candy)!
Buy It: from $29, Amazon
UPS Pet Costume
If your dog and the UPS delivery man have a love/hate relationship, this costume is the one for you. Dress your dog up in this hilarious UPS dog costume—which includes a shirt with stuffed front and attached arms, a box, and a UPS hat—and bring them door to door with you on Halloween. It might not be the speediest delivery, but it's sure to be the cutest!
Buy It: from $19, Amazon
Butterfly Pet Costume
Get your pup to float like a butterfly in this colorful Halloween costume. It includes an antenna, headpiece, and foam monarch butterfly wings; put it on, and she'll be ready to flutter away to the nearest butterfly garden.
Buy It: $14, Amazon
Spider-Man Pet Costume
Your four-legged friend's spidey senses will be off the charts in this ensemble! Let your dog swing from web to web (or run from room to room) in this Spider-Man costume, which comes with a shirt and matching headpiece, for only $13.
Buy It: $24, Target
Lion Pet Costume
This lion's mane costume is great for the pup who won't do well with an intricate outfit. Simply slip on this adjustable elastic wig and watch your sweet pooch get in on the Halloween fun as they transform into the king of the jungle.
Buy It: $13, Walmart
Bumble Bee Pet Costume
This outfit is perfect for dogs with lots of energy. The hooded costume is one piece with a fastener around the stomach that doesn't constrain them. the antennae on the hood can be bent however you like.
Buy It: $10, Halloween Costumes
Flower Pet Costume
Your pup will be the most beautiful bloom out of the bunch. This is a two-piece costume, which is nice as some pets don't like things on their had. Although it's meant for dogs, it fits cats, too. (And if you have two four-legged friends at home, you'll want to snag this one and the bee above, too!)
Buy It: $20, PetSmart
Taco Pet Costume
Halloween is on a Saturday this year, but you can have your pet try this get-up out early on taco Tuesday. The one-piece costume comes with a hook-and-loop closure that fastens and comes undone easily.
Buy It: $22, Petco
Avocado Pet Costume
Avocado isn't just for toast. The fruit makes for one adorable pet costume. This one-piece fits dogs or cats, and if you bought the taco outfit, make sure you get this one for your other pet. It features comfortable hook-and-loop straps around the neck and the stomach.
Buy It: $14, Chewy
Jack-o'-Lantern Pet Costume
Some pets don't like costumes, and that is totally fine. (Make sure you never force an outfit on them.) This hoodie is a perfect option for dogs who aren't keen on a lot of bells and whistles. Plus, they'll look adorable in it next to your decorated pumpkins.
Buy It: $14, Chewy