15 Dog Halloween Costumes That Are Fun and Festive

By Averi Baudler
Updated September 18, 2020
Don't leave your pooch out of the Halloween fun! (Even if you're staying in this year and skipping trick-or-treating.) Whether you coordinate with your pup or let them take center stage, dress them up in one of these 15 adorable costumes that all come in a variety of sizes for a howling good time.
Puppy Latte Pet Costume

Move over, pumpkin spice latte. The newest coffee craze is definitely this adorable puppuccino! This costume, which is perfect for Starbucks lovers, comes with a shirt and headpiece to transform your pup into what’s sure to be the cutest drink of the fall.

Buy It: $24, Walmart

Toy Story's Woody Pet Costume

Celebrate the beloved children's movie Toy Story by dressing your dog up as everyone's favorite cowboy, Woody. The costume comes with a plaid shirt, cowboy hat, and red kerchief to make your pup look just like Sheriff Woody. All that's missing is a buddy to dress up as Buzz Lightyear!

Buy It: $23, Chewy

Flamingo Pet Costume

Keep things pretty in pink this Halloween by slipping your dog into this adorable pink flamingo costume. This one-piece costume has adjustable hook-and-loop tape straps to ensure your pup is comfortable.

Buy It: $15, Etsy

Hot Dog Pet Costume

Hot diggity dog! If the changing of seasons have you and your pooch reminiscing about summer barbeques, check out this plush pullover hot dog bodysuit. Dress up as ketchup and you and your pup will be ready to take on trick or treating in style.

Buy It: $19, Amazon

Spider Pet Costume

Prefer the scary side of Halloween? This spooky one-piece spider costume (complete with hairy spider legs and light-up eyes) will transform your lovable pup into a creepy critter—and send a shiver down your spine.

Buy It: $20, PetSmart

Mystery Machine Pet Costume

Your dog is sure to score some Scooby snacks in this getup! This simple, one-piece jumpsuit is the perfect way to get the whole family involved in the Halloween festivities. Have each person dress up as a member of the Scooby Gang, grab the Mystery Machine, and get ready to split up and look for clues (or in this case, candy)!

Buy It: from $29, Amazon

UPS Pet Costume

If your dog and the UPS delivery man have a love/hate relationship, this costume is the one for you. Dress your dog up in this hilarious UPS dog costume—which includes a shirt with stuffed front and attached arms, a box, and a UPS hat—and bring them door to door with you on Halloween. It might not be the speediest delivery, but it's sure to be the cutest!

Buy It: from $19, Amazon

Butterfly Pet Costume

Get your pup to float like a butterfly in this colorful Halloween costume. It includes an antenna, headpiece, and foam monarch butterfly wings; put it on, and she'll be ready to flutter away to the nearest butterfly garden.

Buy It: $14, Amazon

Spider-Man Pet Costume

Your four-legged friend's spidey senses will be off the charts in this ensemble! Let your dog swing from web to web (or run from room to room) in this Spider-Man costume, which comes with a shirt and matching headpiece, for only $13.

Buy It: $24, Target

Lion Pet Costume

This lion's mane costume is great for the pup who won't do well with an intricate outfit. Simply slip on this adjustable elastic wig and watch your sweet pooch get in on the Halloween fun as they transform into the king of the jungle.

Buy It: $13, Walmart

11 of 15

Bumble Bee Pet Costume

This outfit is perfect for dogs with lots of energy. The hooded costume is one piece with a fastener around the stomach that doesn't constrain them. the antennae on the hood can be bent however you like.

Buy It: $10, Halloween Costumes

Flower Pet Costume

Your pup will be the most beautiful bloom out of the bunch. This is a two-piece costume, which is nice as some pets don't like things on their had. Although it's meant for dogs, it fits cats, too. (And if you have two four-legged friends at home, you'll want to snag this one and the bee above, too!)

Buy It: $20, PetSmart

Taco Pet Costume

Halloween is on a Saturday this year, but you can have your pet try this get-up out early on taco Tuesday. The one-piece costume comes with a hook-and-loop closure that fastens and comes undone easily.

Buy It: $22, Petco

Avocado Pet Costume

Avocado isn't just for toast. The fruit makes for one adorable pet costume. This one-piece fits dogs or cats, and if you bought the taco outfit, make sure you get this one for your other pet. It features comfortable hook-and-loop straps around the neck and the stomach.

Buy It: $14, Chewy

Jack-o'-Lantern Pet Costume

Some pets don't like costumes, and that is totally fine. (Make sure you never force an outfit on them.) This hoodie is a perfect option for dogs who aren't keen on a lot of bells and whistles. Plus, they'll look adorable in it next to your decorated pumpkins.

Buy It: $14, Chewy

