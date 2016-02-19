Real Photos: Pets in Halloween Costumes, 2008
Pumpkins
Sleepy Pumpkin Head
Why we picked this: Awww. This little one seems ready to take a nap in this large pumpkin.
A Large Pumpkin & Friend
Why we picked this:
This big pumpkin and his friend look ready to go trick-or-treating. We adore the pumpkin's hat. Very fitting!
Witches
A Little Witch
Why we picked this:
Simple and sweet, we like how the cape ties easily around this pet's collar. The hat fits perfectly, too.
A Witch & a Devil
Why we picked this:
Watch out! These two Boston terrier pals seem ready to cause trouble.
A Flashy Witch
Why we picked this:
The shiny purple fabric and leopard print makes a statement on this witch costume. And we really like the oversize hat!
Pirates
Eye-Patch Pirate
Why we picked this:
The eye patch really pulls together this pirate's costume, which is perfect for the next blockbuster hit: Canines of the Caribbean.
A Pirate's Hat
Why we picked this:
We thought the shape of this pirate's hat looks great with the basset hound's long brown ears.
Set Sail
Why we picked this:
Ahoy, mateys! This chihuahua really looks like a pirate. We like the red bandanna tied around his collar and the swords on the hat and cape.
Animals
A Sweet Bumblebee
Why we picked this:
This little bee seems ready to fly. We dig the antennas!
Animals
A Lovely Ladybug
Why we picked this:
We think this collie looks lovely. The simplicity of this ladybug costume is really effective, and the red antennae are a great detail, too!
A Cuddly Bear
Why we picked this:
We just want to give this dog a big bear hug. Is it the sad expression? Or the cuddly bear costume? You decide.
A Friendly Skunk
Why we picked this:
This bulldog seems to enjoy being a skunk for a day. This skunk's a big one though, so watch out!
A Lazy Bunny
Why we picked this:
You can't go wrong with cute bunny ears. This yellow lab sports them well.
Howl-O-Weenie
Why we picked this:
We love how this dog's ears morph into the owl's wings.
A Creepy Spider
Why we picked this:
Framed against a white background, this Boston terrier really seems to have eight legs in this spider costume.
Princesses, Brides & Fairies
A Tiny Tinker Bell
Why we picked this:
We love the sparkling green wings on this Tinker Bell costume. Plus, this cutie looks so pretty!
Princesses, Brides & Fairies
A White Tinker Bell
Why we picked this:
We think these white wings look fabulous on this fluffy sheltie.
A Happy Birthday Lady
Why we picked this:
The birthday girl is in. And she's ready to celebrate in her super-feminine pink costume and matching birthday hat.
Bride-to-Be
Why we picked this:
The sheer white veil of this bride's costume looks pretty against the chocolate-brown coat of this lab. And we love the juxtaposition of the shock collar against the sweet white dress.
Pretty in Pink
Why we picked this:
What a pretty princess. This Yorkshire terrier looks dainty in her sparkling costume. Plus, we think the tiny pink bow is a clever detail.
Waiting for Her Prince
Why we picked this:
This pet looks like she's waiting for her prince to come. We really like the bright pink, blue, and purple colors of this costume, but it's the hat that really makes her a princess.
Characters
Minnie Mouse
Why we picked this:
We love the oversize ears and pretty polka-dot bow on this tiny Minnie Mouse costume.
M&M
Why we picked this:
This handmade M&M sweater was worth the effort. And with a face like that, we bet she's good at coaxing her humans to hand over real treats.
A Halloween Joker
Why we picked this:
Everyone will know when this Halloween jester arrives. We enjoy the tiny bells. Shake!
The Wizard
Why we picked this:
We can't help but laugh at this lazy wizard. The moon-and-star pattern of the purple fabric and the matching hat is simply cosmic.
Finding Nemo
Why we picked this:
It's not difficult to find Nemo when this pomeranian spends the day as a fish.
Silly Shrek
Why we picked this:
We love how these two green ears quickly transform this boxer into the character Shrek.
Seeing Double
Why we picked this:
Two tiny poodles. Double the trouble, but double the fun, too. These identical leprechauns look like they're up to something. We can't get enough of those chic little hats!
A Sweet Devil
Why we picked this:
Simple and sweet, these devil horns are a quick way to dress up your pet for Halloween. Still, we admit, it's hard to make a golden retriever look scary.
People
A Pretty Cowgirl
Why we picked this:
We think this pretty white pet makes a beautiful cowgirl. We love how the pink on the costume really pops against her white fur.
Ready to Race
Why we picked this:
This race-car driver is ready to roll. We especially enjoy how the "arms" are holding onto a steering wheel.
Harry Potter
Why we picked this:
This yellow lab seems ready to save the day, just like Harry Potter. And we like how this dog even has a matching friend.
Elton John Kitty
Why we picked this:
The pink and yellow glasses are fabulous. We just hope this cat can still see!
Watch Out for Police
Why we picked this:
This dog's police costume suggests it will keep the kids safe as they go trick-or-treating. Plus, the hat makes this furry fellow look even more like a police officer.