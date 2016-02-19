Real Photos: Pets in Halloween Costumes, 2008

We can tell you love to dress up pets, so get inspired! Here, we've chosen our favorites submitted by our readers.
Start Slideshow

1 of 38

Pumpkins

Sleepy Pumpkin Head

Why we picked this: Awww. This little one seems ready to take a nap in this large pumpkin.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 38

Pumpkins

A Large Pumpkin & Friend

Why we picked this:

This big pumpkin and his friend look ready to go trick-or-treating. We adore the pumpkin's hat. Very fitting!

3 of 38

Witches

A Little Witch

Why we picked this:

Simple and sweet, we like how the cape ties easily around this pet's collar. The hat fits perfectly, too.

Advertisement

4 of 38

Witches

A Witch & a Devil

Why we picked this:

Watch out! These two Boston terrier pals seem ready to cause trouble.

5 of 38

Witches

A Flashy Witch

Why we picked this:

The shiny purple fabric and leopard print makes a statement on this witch costume. And we really like the oversize hat!

6 of 38

Pirates

Eye-Patch Pirate

Why we picked this:

The eye patch really pulls together this pirate's costume, which is perfect for the next blockbuster hit: Canines of the Caribbean.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 38

Pirates

A Pirate's Hat

Why we picked this:

We thought the shape of this pirate's hat looks great with the basset hound's long brown ears.

8 of 38

Pirates

Set Sail

Why we picked this:

Ahoy, mateys! This chihuahua really looks like a pirate. We like the red bandanna tied around his collar and the swords on the hat and cape.

9 of 38

Animals

A Sweet Bumblebee

Why we picked this:

This little bee seems ready to fly. We dig the antennas!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 38

Animals

A Lovely Ladybug

Why we picked this:

We think this collie looks lovely. The simplicity of this ladybug costume is really effective, and the red antennae are a great detail, too!

11 of 38

Animals

A Cuddly Bear

Why we picked this:

We just want to give this dog a big bear hug. Is it the sad expression? Or the cuddly bear costume? You decide.

12 of 38

Animals

A Friendly Skunk

Why we picked this:

This bulldog seems to enjoy being a skunk for a day. This skunk's a big one though, so watch out!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 38

Animals

A Lazy Bunny

Why we picked this:

You can't go wrong with cute bunny ears. This yellow lab sports them well.

14 of 38

Animals

Howl-O-Weenie

Why we picked this:

We love how this dog's ears morph into the owl's wings.

15 of 38

Animals

A Creepy Spider

Why we picked this:

Framed against a white background, this Boston terrier really seems to have eight legs in this spider costume.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 38

Princesses, Brides & Fairies

A Tiny Tinker Bell

Why we picked this:

We love the sparkling green wings on this Tinker Bell costume. Plus, this cutie looks so pretty!

17 of 38

Princesses, Brides & Fairies

A White Tinker Bell

Why we picked this:

We think these white wings look fabulous on this fluffy sheltie.

18 of 38

Princesses, Brides & Fairies

A Happy Birthday Lady

Why we picked this:

The birthday girl is in. And she's ready to celebrate in her super-feminine pink costume and matching birthday hat.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 38

Princesses, Brides & Fairies

Bride-to-Be

Why we picked this:

The sheer white veil of this bride's costume looks pretty against the chocolate-brown coat of this lab. And we love the juxtaposition of the shock collar against the sweet white dress.

20 of 38

Princesses, Brides & Fairies

Pretty in Pink

Why we picked this:

What a pretty princess. This Yorkshire terrier looks dainty in her sparkling costume. Plus, we think the tiny pink bow is a clever detail.

21 of 38

Princesses, Brides & Fairies

Waiting for Her Prince

Why we picked this:

This pet looks like she's waiting for her prince to come. We really like the bright pink, blue, and purple colors of this costume, but it's the hat that really makes her a princess.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 38

Characters

Minnie Mouse

Why we picked this:

We love the oversize ears and pretty polka-dot bow on this tiny Minnie Mouse costume.

23 of 38

Characters

M&M

Why we picked this:

This handmade M&M sweater was worth the effort. And with a face like that, we bet she's good at coaxing her humans to hand over real treats.

24 of 38

Characters

A Halloween Joker

Why we picked this:

Everyone will know when this Halloween jester arrives. We enjoy the tiny bells. Shake!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 38

Characters

The Wizard

Why we picked this:

We can't help but laugh at this lazy wizard. The moon-and-star pattern of the purple fabric and the matching hat is simply cosmic.

26 of 38

Characters

Finding Nemo

Why we picked this:

It's not difficult to find Nemo when this pomeranian spends the day as a fish.

27 of 38

Characters

Silly Shrek

Why we picked this:

We love how these two green ears quickly transform this boxer into the character Shrek.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 38

Characters

Seeing Double

Why we picked this:

Two tiny poodles. Double the trouble, but double the fun, too. These identical leprechauns look like they're up to something. We can't get enough of those chic little hats!

29 of 38

Characters

A Sweet Devil

Why we picked this:

Simple and sweet, these devil horns are a quick way to dress up your pet for Halloween. Still, we admit, it's hard to make a golden retriever look scary.

30 of 38

People

A Pretty Cowgirl

Why we picked this:

We think this pretty white pet makes a beautiful cowgirl. We love how the pink on the costume really pops against her white fur.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 38

People

Ready to Race

Why we picked this:

This race-car driver is ready to roll. We especially enjoy how the "arms" are holding onto a steering wheel.

32 of 38

People

Harry Potter

Why we picked this:

This yellow lab seems ready to save the day, just like Harry Potter. And we like how this dog even has a matching friend.

33 of 38

People

Elton John Kitty

Why we picked this:

The pink and yellow glasses are fabulous. We just hope this cat can still see!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 38

People

Watch Out for Police

Why we picked this:

This dog's police costume suggests it will keep the kids safe as they go trick-or-treating. Plus, the hat makes this furry fellow look even more like a police officer.

35 of 38

People