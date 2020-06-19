Halloween Pet Costumes

Dressing up for Halloween isn't just for kids and adults—you can don your furry friend in a creative Halloween pet costume, too! Our best Halloween pet costume ideas will inspire you to dress up your dog or cat in a fun costume for Halloween.

Adorable Halloween Costume Ideas for You and Your Pet

Step aside, couples costumes. These fun pet and owner costumes might be the cutest thing on the Internet this Halloween, and we've rounded up our favorites. 
10 Adorable Dog Halloween Costumes You Can Buy Now

Don't leave your pooch out of the Halloween fun! Whether you coordinate with your pup or let them take center stage, dress them up in one of these 10 adorable costumes for a howling good time.
Real Photos: Pets in Halloween Costumes, 2008

We can tell you love to dress up pets, so get inspired! Here, we've chosen our favorites submitted by our readers.
Dog Stole My Look: Halloween Costume Face-Off

Fido will be fetching this Halloween. These clever costumes for pups put human trick-or-treaters to task.
Darth Vader Dog

Dress up your dog as Darth Vader for a canine bad guy this Halloween.
Super Dog

Crime will be down in your neighborhood with your brave pup patrolling the streets as the ultimate superhero.
