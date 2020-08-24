The Fascinating Reason We Go Trick-or-Treating on Halloween

As a child, I was told over and over again that I should never accept candy from a stranger. That is, until Halloween night, when I was encouraged to go door-to-door asking for chocolates. I’ve always wondered where the sweet tradition came from, and I recently learned it dates almost as far back as the holiday itself. However, the phrase “trick or treat” wasn’t coined until a recent history.

Image zoom Wholly Owned ISUnited Kingdom/Getty Images

Why Do We Go Trick-or-Treating?

Today's Halloween rituals are based on an ancient Celtic celebration called Samhain, which dates back more than 2,000 years. As it spread to England in the first century, Samhain morphed into two separate holidays: Halloween on October 31, and what is now known as All Saints Day, celebrated at the beginning of November. Those who celebrated Samhain believed that the souls of dead relatives would reappear on this holiday, but they also believed evil spirits would be present, too.

To scare off the evil spirits, residents would dress up as animals or monsters, and that’s why we wear costumes for Halloween! Volunteers would dress in costume and perform dances to scare off the spirits in exchange for food and drink. This is where the “trick” part of “trick or treat” was born.

Around the same time, those in need of food would go door-to-door and ask for “soul cakes” (a pastry of sorts). In exchange for the food, they’d pray for the souls of the wealthy. This is how the “treat” portion of “trick or treat” came to be.

Why Do We Say 'Trick or Treat?'

The practice of trick-or-treating dates back several centuries, though we’ve swapped “soul cakes” for candy bars and gummy bears over the years. The phrase “trick-or-treat,” on the other hand, has a far more recent creation—one that’s linked to beloved comic strip character Charlie Brown. That’s right: We have the Peanuts gang (and their creator Charles Schulz) to thank for this sweet Halloween saying.