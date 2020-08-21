Is It Safe to Go To Trick-or-Treating? An Expert Weighs In

As fall quickly approaches, it’s become clear that the pandemic will affect Halloween. And while some neighborhoods have already canceled trick-or-treating this year, the safety regulations vary so much by state that the tradition will likely be allowed to happen in some areas. But we’re already asking ourselves the question that seems to be on everyone’s mind: If my neighborhood allows trick-or-treating, should I let my kids go? We talked to Dr. Bita Nasseri, a physician, and mother of three, about the potential risks that come with trick-or-treating this year.

Image zoom Roberto Westbrook/Getty Images

If your neighborhood allows trick-or-treating, should you go?

According to Nasseri, the short answer to this question is no. She says that while you can have great intentions of social distancing as you trick-or-treat, it’s not always a reliable plan when children are involved. “Although our goal is to be 100% committed to six feet of separation, children get excited and it will be very difficult to police their separations,” she says. “Going in even small groups, traveling your neighborhood from home to home creates a risk of carrying unwanted exposures.”

Nasseri said the idea of doing activities as a large bubble or a “pod” is another one that’s great in theory but doesn’t always work as well as you think it will. “Keeping children and chaperones six feet apart is very difficult during trick-or-treating parades through the neighborhoods,” she says. “The concept of keeping your crowd in a bubble or a pod is completely jeopardized by exposure to larger groups from your neighborhood.”

Plus, she points out that the pandemic isn’t the only thing we have to worry about when it comes to trick-or-treating. “October is well into the fall cold and the flu season. Not only we don’t want the spread of COVID, we also don’t want the spread of the flu and cross-reactivity of signs and symptoms,” she says.

What about handing out candy?

Okay, so trick-or-treating is out—but is it safe to stay home and pass out candy to the people who do come to the door? Nasseri suggests waiting until next year. “Ideally you don’t want person-to-person handling of Halloween candies,” she says. Even if you can provide candy without physically interacting (like leaving a full candy bowl on the front porch), she explains you can’t control the risk of transmitting the virus on the candy wrappers.

What can you do instead?