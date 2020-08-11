Trick-or-Treating May Be Canceled This Year: 10 Fun Alternatives to Try Instead

This year's Halloween traditions will look different due to the pandemic, but you can still plan a fun night for the family.

As Halloween approaches, all signs point to the fact that trick-or-treating likely won’t happen as it has in years past: It will be hard to social distance from all the other families on the sidewalks, and there’s really no way to stay six feet apart as you’re handing out candy.

With trick-or-treating cancellations likely, families are left wondering what they’ll do instead. And of course, even if your neighborhood does allow trick-or-treating, you don’t have to participate if you don’t feel comfortable doing so. That might not be a popular decision with the little ones, but luckily we’ve got tons of alternative ideas that are just as fun—and still involve plenty of candy!

Our biggest recommendation is to keep things as normal as possible: Let the kids decide what they want to be and make a big deal about dressing up on Halloween. Add in one or more of these festive holiday activities, and they’ll be so busy having fun that they won’t be thinking about missing trick-or-treating.

Have a Virtual Costume Party

Just because you won’t be going door-to-door doesn’t mean you can’t show off your costumes! If your little ones are bummed about not going trick-or-treating, have them dress up in their DIY Halloween costumes and plan a virtual costume party so they can show their friends their new look. To make sure the virtual event goes off without a hitch, coordinate the details the week before. Find a time that works for everyone then send out email invitations with a link to the Zoom or Google Hangout meeting. Depending on how much time you want to fill, you could also plan a virtual game for the kids to play together when everyone has presented their costumes.

Organize a Scavenger Hunt

Make your kids feel special this holiday with a festive activity created just for them. Hide some candy and create a scavenger hunt around the house with clues about different locations written on orange cardstock. Once the kids are in costume, hand them the first clue and watch as they collect the hidden candy or prizes in their trick-or-treat bags.

Hang a Halloween Advent Calendar

Make the month leading up to Halloween extra special with a spooky countdown calendar. Halloween advent calendars exist, and they’re the perfect way to get your whole family in the spooky spirit. Fill each drawer or pocket of your calendar with candy and small prizes that the kids can discover each day.

Send Halloween Cards

Halloween typically isn’t a greeting card holiday, but then again, nothing about holidays this year has been typical. Since the kids won’t be able to go out and see their friends while trick-or-treating, have them craft some homemade Halloween cards from cardstock, markers, and glue, then mail them off to all their friends. If DIY isn't your thing, add a 6-Pack of Halloween Greeting Cards, ($5, Target) to your next pick-up order. You can even attach a piece of candy to each card—just be sure to attach an extra postage stamp to the envelope.

Decorate Holiday Cookies

You may not be handing out candy this year, but you sure can bake with it! Whip up one of these festive Halloween desserts that use Halloween candy, or make a batch of Halloween cookies and spend Halloween night decorating cookies with the family.

Carve Pumpkins

Normally our front porches are full of smiles and laughter on Halloween night as little princesses and monsters walk up to say “trick-or-treat.” This year, you can still create a fun family night on your front porch by setting up a pumpkin carving station. Pick up some pumpkins, play some spooky music, and get to work carving jack-o’-lanterns with our free pumpkin carving stencils and a Pumpkin Carving Kit, ($16, Amazon).

Eat Halloween Candy

Most kids’ favorite part about trick-or-treating is the candy—and just because trick-or-treating isn’t happening doesn’t mean candy is canceled. Add a bag (or two!) to your next grocery pickup order and let the kids have fun sorting, counting, and eating the treats. If you’ve heard the rumors that Hershey would produce less Halloween candy this year, not to worry: A brand representative confirmed to Better Homes & Gardens that there will be no shortage of chocolate bars on store shelves this year. In fact, in a recent Halloween survey by Meredith Research Solutions, more than 80% of women said they still plan to purchase Halloween candy this year, even if there aren’t any trick-or-treaters coming to the door.

Make Halloween Crafts

Social distancing is hard enough for kids who just want to run around with their friends, but add cold October weather to the equation and they’re sure to be looking for new indoor activities. Luckily, we have no shortage of fun Halloween craft ideas (and free printables!) to help keep them busy and entertained all season long. On Halloween night, set up a craft station and set them loose to create whatever they like—while in costume, of course!

Tell Ghost Stories

Older kids will get a thrill out of this family activity. Light up the backyard fire pit and gather around it with enough hot apple cider and s'mores ingredients for everyone. As you roast your marshmallows, go around the circle and tell age-appropriate ghost stories and spooky tales. If you need help getting started, the collection of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, ($12, Target) is a favorite among older kids and pre-teens.

