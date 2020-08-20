Is It Safe to Go To the Pumpkin Patch? 5 Expert Tips from a Physician

As autumn approaches, I’ve been looking forward to crossing things off the annual fall bucket list —namely, wearing cozy sweaters, drinking a pumpkin spice latte , and picking out a pumpkin at the patch. But as fall gets closer, I’ve wondered if going to the pumpkin patch is a safe choice. It is an outdoor activity, but my local patch is always packed with people, and you can’t really practice social distancing on a crowded hayride wagon.

To learn more, I chatted with Betsy Greenleaf, a physician, mom, and self-proclaimed ‘wellness warrior’ about whether or not the pumpkin patch is a good idea this year. She explained that as long as you follow certain safety guidelines, you can absolutely go to the pumpkin patch. “In this crazy world, it is important to keep as many traditions as possible for the mental health of you and your family,” she says. However, she does have a few tips you should follow if you plan to go.