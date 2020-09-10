How to Trick-or-Treat Safely: 5 Expert Tips from a Pediatrician

This is good advice for those who are going door-to-door as well as those staying home handing out candy. Oftentimes, kids are so eager to collect their candy bars that everyone comes up to the door at once—which isn’t a great idea when you’re trying to social distance. If you’re going door-to-door with kids, be sure to let others leave the porch before approaching. If you’re handing out candy and families aren’t already doing this, it’s totally appropriate to ask them to wait until the porch has cleared before coming to the door (also, use hand sanitizer frequently if you’re handing out candy). If you’re uncomfortable with the amount of people at the door, you can always leave the candy bucket on the front porch instead of physically giving it out. "Some families may elect to leave a few treats on their outside stoop of their home," Nachman says. "If that is the case, then remind kids to only take one!"