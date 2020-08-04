Trick or Treat: 11 Trivia Facts Every Halloween Super-Fan Should Know

It wouldn’t be Halloween without carving a funny face into a pumpkin, but have you ever stopped to wonder why we carve jack-o’-lanterns? It turns out, this tradition can be credited to the Irish myth of Stingy Jack, an Irishman who liked to play tricks on people (this is also likely where the phrase ‘trick or treat’ comes from). When Jack died, his spirit was made to pay for the tricks he played on people: He was forced to roam the earth as a ghost who carried a carved turnip as a lantern.