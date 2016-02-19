this link opens in a new tab

Swap out the sayings in this recipe for some more devilish misfortune. We suggest:

You have turned into your mother.

You'll never be taken off the call list for telemarketers.

Are you sure you turned the oven off?

That's not a good color for you.

Your number will soon come up at the IRS.

You will meet a short, stinky, unattractive stranger.

Everyone saw you double-dip.

You've got something in your teeth.