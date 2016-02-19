Decorate a walkway with stacks of pumpkins in a variety of shapes, colors, and sizes. Illuminate the path with candles set inside canning jars. If you're planning to do some pumpkin carving or painting at your party, invite guests to pick out their own pumpkin canvas along the path of fall party decorations.

Editor's Tip: Don't leave lit candles unattended. If you can't monitor the candles, use battery-operated votives instead.