Halloween Parties

24 Creative Last-Minute Halloween Party Hacks
Host a Halloween party with ease thanks to these fun last-minute Halloween hacks. We're sharing devilish ideas for spooky decor, festive foods, and easy party drinks. Enjoy all the treats with these clever tricks.
10 Harmless Halloween Tricks and Pranks for Kids
For a truly Happy Halloween, you need more than just treats. These funny Halloween tricks are perfect for kids, and these harmless pranks are spooky fun for the rest of the family, too.
Ghostess with the Mostess Halloween Party Decorations You NEED
Spider webs, skulls, and psychics, oh my! Give your home some Halloween spirit with spooky decor for your next bewitched bash.
We're Here for the BOOs: Everything You Need for a Howling Good Halloween Drink
Witch's brew, brain juice, voodoo potion -- whatever you call it, your Halloween party punch will be dressed in style with these haunted picks.
Make This Flame-Design Pumpkin Yard Decoration
Do you hear a campfire crackling? It might be our imagination, but when you're admiring this creative pumpkin carving idea, the fire seems so realistic! Use our free pumpkin stencils to make it yourself—we'll show you how!
41 Creative Ideas for Halloween Party Themes
Want to host a Halloween theme party but aren't sure where to start? Browse our creative Halloween party themes—for kids and adults—to get inspired by decorating ideas and delicious menus and recipes. Find the perfect theme with our indoor and outdoor halloween party decorations, party props, monster party ideas, and circus party ideas that will make you the ultimate Halloween party planner. Plus, get our free Halloween party printables!