Halloween Parties

Get the party started with our fun Halloween party tips, ideas, themes, and more for festive Halloween parties. Check out our creative ideas for Halloween party themes, easy recipes, and DIY decor. If you're looking for Halloween party decorations to make in a flash, you'll love our fun (and free!) Halloween party printables.

Most Recent

24 Creative Last-Minute Halloween Party Hacks

24 Creative Last-Minute Halloween Party Hacks

Host a Halloween party with ease thanks to these fun last-minute Halloween hacks. We're sharing devilish ideas for spooky decor, festive foods, and easy party drinks. Enjoy all the treats with these clever tricks.
Read More
10 Harmless Halloween Tricks and Pranks for Kids

10 Harmless Halloween Tricks and Pranks for Kids

For a truly Happy Halloween, you need more than just treats. These funny Halloween tricks are perfect for kids, and these harmless pranks are spooky fun for the rest of the family, too.
Read More
Ghostess with the Mostess Halloween Party Decorations You NEED

Ghostess with the Mostess Halloween Party Decorations You NEED

Spider webs, skulls, and psychics, oh my! Give your home some Halloween spirit with spooky decor for your next bewitched bash.
Read More
We're Here for the BOOs: Everything You Need for a Howling Good Halloween Drink

We're Here for the BOOs: Everything You Need for a Howling Good Halloween Drink

Witch's brew, brain juice, voodoo potion -- whatever you call it, your Halloween party punch will be dressed in style with these haunted picks.
Read More
Make This Flame-Design Pumpkin Yard Decoration

Make This Flame-Design Pumpkin Yard Decoration

Do you hear a campfire crackling? It might be our imagination, but when you're admiring this creative pumpkin carving idea, the fire seems so realistic! Use our free pumpkin stencils to make it yourself—we'll show you how!
Read More
41 Creative Ideas for Halloween Party Themes

41 Creative Ideas for Halloween Party Themes

Want to host a Halloween theme party but aren't sure where to start? Browse our creative Halloween party themes—for kids and adults—to get inspired by decorating ideas and delicious menus and recipes. Find the perfect theme with our indoor and outdoor halloween party decorations, party props, monster party ideas, and circus party ideas that will make you the ultimate Halloween party planner. Plus, get our free Halloween party printables!
Read More

More Halloween Parties

Hauntingly Clever Halloween Party for Adults

Hauntingly Clever Halloween Party for Adults

Halloween isn't just for kids! Throw a Hallows Eve-theme party for your best "groan-up" friends. Explore our best Halloween party ideas with party games, food, and drinks—all for adults!
Read More
21 Fun Halloween Party Games for Kids

21 Fun Halloween Party Games for Kids

Add a dose of holiday fun to your spooky gatherings with these Halloween games for kids. Our favorite Halloween party games include the candy corn game, monster bingo, and the classic beanbag toss. Many of these fun-but-never-scary game ideas include free downloads so your Halloween party activities don't take a monster-sized bite out of your budget.
Read More
Fun Ways to Disguise Halloween Candy & Party Favors

Fun Ways to Disguise Halloween Candy & Party Favors

Read More
Fall-Theme Party Ideas for Celebrating the Harvest

Fall-Theme Party Ideas for Celebrating the Harvest

Read More
11 Tips for Throwing a Halloween Party for Kids

11 Tips for Throwing a Halloween Party for Kids

Read More
Spooky Forest Halloween Party for Kids

Spooky Forest Halloween Party for Kids

Read More

Monster Brownie Pops for Halloween

Decorate these kooky bug-eyed monster brownies pops to serve at your festive Halloween bash. We'll show you how to make cake pops, then decorate them to make monsters. 

All Halloween Parties

How to Make Holly-Weenie Tuxedos

How to Make Holly-Weenie Tuxedos

Read More
Spider Boxes

Spider Boxes

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com