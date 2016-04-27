37 Easy Halloween Crafts Ideas for the Most Boo-Tiful Home Ever

Create 3-D designs that resemble spiderwebs on painted pumpkins for a look that will brew major envy in your neighborhood.

Make the Halloween craft: Trace a moon on one pumpkin and a bat on another using a pencil. Leaving the traced shapes unpainted, paint the rest of the moon pumpkin black and the bat pumpkin white. Hammer a crafts nail every ¼ inch around the edges of the moon and bat, making sure the nails are slightly above the surface of the pumpkin. For each pumpkin, randomly wrap string in a contrasting color around the nails to create the webbed design. Finish by looping the string around the adjacent nails to create an outline.