37 Easy Halloween Crafts Ideas for the Most Boo-Tiful Home Ever
Painted Pumpkins with Webbed Shapes
Create 3-D designs that resemble spiderwebs on painted pumpkins for a look that will brew major envy in your neighborhood.
Make the Halloween craft: Trace a moon on one pumpkin and a bat on another using a pencil. Leaving the traced shapes unpainted, paint the rest of the moon pumpkin black and the bat pumpkin white. Hammer a crafts nail every ¼ inch around the edges of the moon and bat, making sure the nails are slightly above the surface of the pumpkin. For each pumpkin, randomly wrap string in a contrasting color around the nails to create the webbed design. Finish by looping the string around the adjacent nails to create an outline.
Colorful Paper Garland
Turn ordinary paper straws and crafts foam into a DIY bat garland that will turn any mantel into a festive Halloween display.
Make the Halloween craft: Cut pieces of black foam into bat shapes and use a large needle to string them onto a thin rope. To add color, cut Patterned Paper Straws ($9, Amazon) in half and use a needle to string them into a coordinating garland.
Spooky Black Cats
Black cats and Halloween go hand-in-hand. This year, dress up your porch with a few black cats of your own.
Make the Halloween craft: To make the figures, cut cat shapes from black foam core and use tape attach the back side to something heavy (like a mason jar filled with rocks or sand) so they stand up straight and don't blow over in the fall breeze. Add paper stars and a celestial-inspired wreath to the front door to complete the look.
Honeycomb Monster Garland
Whether you’re prepping for a Halloween party or decorating the mantel, this colorful Halloween garland is our new seasonal go-to.
Make the Halloween craft: Start with a multi pack of Rainbow Honeycomb Shapes, ($13, Amazon), string them together using fishing line or thin twine, then use crafts paper, markers, and googly eyes to add monster features.
Pom-Pom Monster Wreath
Once you learn how to make yarn pom-poms, this fuzzy monster wreath comes together in just minutes! All you need is a wire wreath form, a few shades of green yarn, like this 4-Pack of Green Yarn, ($16, Amazon), and a few Oversize Googly Eyes ($6, Amazon).
Make the Halloween craft: Make them pom-poms, then use leftover yarn to tie the poms to the wreath form. Use hot glue to secure the googly eyes.
Witch's Cauldron Craft
Off-the-shelf supplies make a big impact when gathered together to create spooky Halloween crafts. Make this one before your next Halloween party.
Make the Halloween craft: Choose sticker or die-cut letters in a style or size to your liking and hot-glue to a plastic bucket. Pull apart some polyfill and drape inside and to the side of the bucket to imitate bubbly witch's brew.
Webbed Walkway
Even if you don't have paving stones, you can re-create this simple Halloween theme pathway to your front door.
Make the Halloween craft: Purchase new pieces of stone in various sizes; piece them together and "draw" a spiderweb using black electrician's tape. Spread the pieces apart and lay on the ground for an "eek" entrance to your home.
Skeleton Hands Wreath
Prep a literal round of applause for trick-or-treaters by making this easy Halloween wreath.
Make the Halloween craft: Apply a few even layers of silver spray paint to nine plastic skeleton hands (available at dollar stores). Add a liberal amount of hot glue to the back of the hands and affix in place around a small chalkboard circle. Write a spooky phrase with chalk, and hang the wreath with string.
Blingy “Boo” Pumpkins
If you're not a fan of a pumpkin's slimy insides, skip the pumpkin carving and opt for this chic pumpkin decorating idea instead.
Make the Halloween craft: Pick three pumpkins of varying sizes: small, medium, and large. Cut the stems off the two bigger pumpkins. Paint all three pumpkins black. Trace a "B" on the small pumpkin, the first "O" on the midsize pumpkin, and the second "O" on the large pumpkin. For each pumpkin, fill in the letter outline with metal-leaf adhesive and place a silver-leaf sheet on top. Brush the silver leaf in place using a soft bristle brush until no excess leaf remains. Gently brush the silver-leaf letters with a sealer, and outline each letter with decorative tacks. Complete the look by stacking the pumpkins, starting with the largest on bottom.
Painted and Stacked Pumpkins
If your decor tends toward the less-scary side, try this clever craft to repurpose ordinary pumpkins. This craft idea for Halloween is chic and will stand out from the scary crowd.
Make the Halloween craft: Purchase real or crafts white pumpkins; trace a design imitating lights on the pumpkins. Using yellow and black crafts paint, fill in the designs. Stack the pumpkins on flea market or new balustrades painted glossy black.
Framed Spider
An inexpensive frame and plastic spider make a creepy combination in this easy Halloween craft.
Make the Halloween craft: Remove and discard the glass from the frame; insert a piece of web-pattern paper cut to size. Using crafts glue, add decorative stripes on an oversize plastic spider. Attach to the paper with a dab of hot glue.
Pumpkins in Picture Frames
Decorate the front of your house with these alluring, Pinterest-worthy portraits that add a Halloween twist to your outdoor decor.
Make the Halloween craft: Cut an artificial pumpkin in half and spray-paint each half white. Once the paint is dry, stick tape along the natural indents of the pumpkin pieces to create stripes and then spray-paint the halves black. Let the paint dry before removing the tape. Hang the pumpkins and frames using picture hooks.
Oversize Faux Spiders
Our DIY giant spiders can be made in three different sizes so you can easily decorate any space in the house—even the roof! We used the small size here.
Make the Halloween craft: Create the body of the spider using halved foam balls, then use wire and foam tubing to create the spider legs. Add hairy brown fabric to the body (attach with hot glue) and you'll have a whole gang of spiders to place around the house.
Vintage Magnifying Glasses
DIY Pallet Decorations
Transform ordinary wood palettes with a few strokes of paint! This Halloween project couldn't be easier.
Make the Halloween craft: Cover a wood pallet board with white paint, then freehand three ovals in black paint to form a ghost face. Repeat with orange paint and create a smiling jack-o-lantern to match.
Spooky Halloween Wreath
This spooky Halloween door decoration couldn’t be easier to create! This DIY spider wreath is made from a simple grapevine wreath, spray paint, and a wood bead spider.
Make the Halloween craft: Pick up a plain grapevine wreath and spray paint it black. To make the spider, string together a few Natural Wood Beads ($16, Amazon) and paint the creature black too. We attached everything on our wreath with hot glue, but you could use wire as well.
Paper Lanterns and Bats
Looking for Halloween paper crafts? A cute and clever collection of crafts and party basics lends this fall front porch an enviable sense of Halloween style.
Make the Halloween craft: Paper lanterns—black, silver, and white—hung at alternating heights offer visual interest and a backdrop to a few "sleeping" cut-out paper bats. Plastic spiders scatter across a trio of simple pillows with the aid of hot glue.
Silhouette Hands and Feet
Equal parts humorous and Halloween-themed, this ingenious outdoor Halloween craft is great for a shed or a garage, or even a series of front yard windows.
Make the Halloween craft: You'll need bright colored cardstock or tissue paper and black cardstock. Cut out the bright color to fit the windows; set aside. Cut outlines of hands and feet from the black cardstock. Attach the hands to the bright cardstock and adhere to the windows using removable tape. Attach the feet to the base of the door or house.
Bug Plates
Use orphaned plates and platters to create dishes with ginormous insects.
Make the Halloween craft: Download our free images, below, then use them to create custom decals that work on smooth, nonpourous surfaces. Follow the decal-paper manufacturer's instructions to transfer the images. Then stick the decals to the dishes and spray on a coat of clear high-gloss acrylic finish. Hang your infested dishes in a swarm for intimidating impact.
Spiderweb Doormat
Set the mood for a spooky event and welcome guests to your home with this easy spiderweb doormat idea.
Make the Halloween craft: First, cut a 3x4-foot mat into a 36-inch diameter circle with heavy shears. Using chalk, draw a spiderweb on the mat. Cut pieces of clothesline to fit your design. Singe the ends of the clothesline to keep them from fraying. Use heavy-duty white glue to adhere the pieces to the mat, covering the chalk lines.
Propped Halloween Ladder
The great thing about Halloween is that you can lower or boost your scary decor based on your own preferences—or your kids’ ages. Here, the vibe is decidedly friendly, thanks to the collection of smiley-faced carved pumpkins and gourds, stacked cleverly on half of an old ladder.
Make the Halloween craft: Select carvable elements that vary in shape and size for visual interest, and tuck in other seasonal accents—here, crows—around the pumpkins.
Bright and Cheery Halloween
Halloween crafts and decor don’t need to be scary and dark. This adorable gathering of colors and images offers a humorous hint to traditional holiday colors and images.
Make the Halloween craft:
Create your own silhouettes of family members (cast a light against a wall and trace the outline of their heads) or download silhouettes of your choice from the Internet. Mount on bright cardstock and add patterned tape as borders. Create another design on the wall out of more patterned tape. On the mantel, collect a few old-fashioned plastic treat buckets and other paper accents, such as an accordion fan. Drape honeycomb garland in seasonal hues, too.
Skeleton Wreath
Its just-right scary aesthetic belies the simple construction of this spooky-theme wreath.
Make the Halloween craft: Purchase a premade wreath—this one is made of grapevine. Using acrylic spray paint, lightly cover with paint; when almost dry, rub off bits of the paint with sandpaper for a rough look. Tuck in a bit of grown moss as well as a few Halloween-theme accents—here, a miniature crow, a small skeleton, some spiders, and a sign. You also can change the accents to make them more or less scary depending on the rest of your decor.
Slithering Snake Doormat
This scream-worthy doormat is perfect for scaring trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.
Make the Halloween craft:
Spray-paint rubber snakes glossy black. Cut the snakes in two, creating different lengths. Arrange the snakes along the edges of a thick plastic-foam board so some are slithering in under the mat and some are slithering out. Glue the snakes to the board's edges. Set the foam board under your doormat, and arrange the snakes to their fullest spooking potential.
Skeleton Figure
Pieces of plastic hands and a skull make a creepy entrance in this outdoor skeleton decor idea.
Make the Halloween craft: Prop up an odd-shape piece of hardscape material at an angle. (In place of heavy rock, use a piece of foam core, painted and streaked gray.) Tuck skeleton hands and skull, and feet if desired, in a pose and scatter fallen leaves around the scene.
A Glittery, Scary Mantel
A few well-chosen accents can transition from Halloween into Thanksgiving, and give you a chance to flex your crafty muscles, too.
Make the Halloween craft: Gold makes an impact in this vignette: Using gold paper, accordion-fold half sheets and attach to sticks for a fan display. Paint a few frames—some black, some gold—as well as other accents of your choosing (here, a few masks). Look for gold-foil leaves or paint some faux options to glue to a ribbon for a homemade garland. Once Halloween is over, swap in some pretty bursts of color—flowers and dried seeds, for example—to transition to Thanksgiving.
All-Eyes-on-It Wreath
Once you get the hang of them, rolled felt flowers are easy to make and a fun way to decorate a premade wreath form.
Make the Halloween craft: Cut a square of felt—start with 5 inches—and round the corners. Cut the square spirally, until you end at the center. Begin rolling at the outer edge, hot-gluing as you go, to create the flower. When you reach the center piece, glue it to the bottom to hold in place. Attach the felt flowers to a wreath form in a color pattern of your choosing. Add googly eyes as desired and a pretty patterned bow for a visual accent.
Spider Luminarias
Simple, Halloween-theme luminarias lead the way to trick-or-treating fun.
Make the Halloween craft: Decorate white paper bags with spider rub-ons, stickers, or trims. Fill the bottoms of the bags with sand, and place them on stairs or along a walkway. Rather than real candles, we used battery-operated votive candles for safety. Push the candles into the sand for stability.
Spiderweb Treat Boxes
Let guests (or even trick-or-treaters!) scoop up their favorite treats from these tantalizing boxes.
Make the Halloween craft: Add a coat of white paint to small peat pots. Glue black trim around the top of each pot, finish with a spiderweb die cut, then fill with your favorite Halloween candies.
Ghostly Welcome
Welcome trick-or-treaters to your home this Halloween with an eerie trio of floating ghost crafts.
Make the Halloween craft:
Buy three white plastic bowls and predrill holes in the bottom centers. Run twine or fishing line through the holes and anchor with duct tape. Cut two large squares of white cotton cloth, snip holes in the centers, and thread onto the overturned bowl. Cut black felt facial features, adhere with hot glue, and hang ghosts on your front porch or entryway.