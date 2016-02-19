21 Creative Ways to Display Your Halloween Pumpkins Outside
Pumpkin Bonfire
Set your pumpkins on fire with this cool pumpkin decorating idea. Mimic a bonfire by carving flames into pumpkins, then stacking them in the shape of a fire pit. Our free stencil makes this design easy.
Etched Pumpkin Display
Group etched fall pumpkins together to create an eye-catching outdoor display. Add a farmhouse Halloween touch by topping the carved pumpkins with a simple burlap ribbon ($11, Michaels) bow.
Related: 8 Tips for Making Your Halloween Pumpkins Last Longer
Talking Pumpkins
Let your outdoor Halloween decorations do the talking—literally. Metallic leaf and thumbtacks form string art letters on the pumpkins spelling out "boo". Stack pumpkins vertically or horizontally, and stick to short, spooky sayings like "boo" or "eek."
Related: Learn How to Make String Art
Creepy-Crawly Pumpkins
Ready for the simplest screams ever? Just attach a fake spider ($4, Target) on a plain orange pumpkin. The black creepy-crawly stands out against the orange to spook visitors of all ages. For best results, choose a realistic-looking spider.
Orange Pumpkin Display
A cohesive color scheme is the base of this festive Halloween front porch. To recreate the look at home, place a few carved jack-o'-lanterns on your steps or porch. Fill in with plain orange pumpkins and lanterns ($60, Overstock) filled with small gourds. Finish the outdoor Halloween display with a yarn spider web hanging.
Hanging Bat Pumpkins
A trio of bat pumpkins makes a startling Halloween porch decoration. Felt wings and ears secured with toothpicks transform petite pumpkins into wicked-cute bats. Etch out the eyes then stick red sewing pins through the center of each to create beady stares. A coat of black paint on the bodies makes the eyes appear to glow even during the day.
Carved Pumpkin Display
A simple wood crate ($10, Michaels) is one of our favorite ways to display a carved jack-o'-lantern. Set the pumpkin inside and surround it with colorful fall leaves, mini pumpkins, and gourds.
Related: Carve This Spooky Frankenstein Pumpkin for Halloween
Crow Pumpkins
Get ready to spook friends and family with these eerie pumpkins. Set two etched pumpkins on chairs and wood pallets to create a festive display. Finish with uncarved pumpkins and a few scattered faux crow decorations ($19, Oriental Trading).
Princess Pumpkins
Your little prince and princess will be charmed by these pumpkins straight from a fairy tale. Pick a color palette—like the white, gold, and rosy pink shown here—then paint an assortment of pumpkins in your chosen hues. Decorate with ribbons, tiaras, stencils, paint pens, and more.
Monogrammed Pumpkins
Carve a monogram on pumpkins and place them on your front porch to welcome guests to your bewitching abode. Using a small, medium, and large pumpkin; carve the initials in different sizes and fonts. Layer the pumpkins on an old chair or stool to show off your handiwork.
Candy Corn Pumpkins
Place colorful no-carve candy corn pumpkins around your yard for fun Halloween outdoor decorations. Choose cone-shape pumpkins and clean their surfaces. Spray-paint the pumpkins to achieve the candy corn look.
Editor's Tip: Cover stems with painters tape to keep it clean.
Hanging Bat Pumpkins
Skip the carving and cast a spell by drawing bats on white pumpkins using a permanent marker. To hang, cut a length of thick jute and knot one end through a large washer. Drill a hole in the top and bottom of each pumpkin and use wire to pull the twine through the holes.
Cohesive Display
Sticking to one symbol of Halloween, like the spiders pictured here, keeps your front porch display cohesive. Decorate pumpkins with plastic spiders and use a marker to add draw webs. Finish the display with white mums. Graphic and giddy—your porch never looked this good.
Farmhouse Fall Porch
This farmhouse pumpkin display is a spook-free way to decorate your entry for Halloween. On a wooden bench, arrange pillows, baskets of small gourds, pumpkins, and a throw blanket. Finish the arrangement with oversize pumpkins and fall leaves.
Candy Pumpkins
Give your porch a candy-coated glow with a trio of colorful painted pumpkins. Paint pumpkins orange, yellow, and white then use them to create this sweet Halloween front porch. Finish with a yarn-wrapped wreath in the same colors.
House Number Pumpkin
Not all Halloween pumpkin displays are spooky! Create a seasonal front porch with mums, gourds, and a painted house number pumpkin. Simply use a black paint pen to freehand or stencil your house numbers on to a simple white pumpkin.
Farmhouse Pumpkin Display
Farmhouse decor is a popular trend this year, and the holidays are a fun time to employ the look. Arrange a few painted buffalo check pumpkins, white gourds, and seasonal mums. Finish the display with a handmade felt mum garland and a welcoming fall sign.
Tiered Fall Display
Fill a wire tiered plant stand on your porch to display your fresh fall finds, such as apples, foilage, pumpkins, and other gourds. Wooden bowls and vintage crocks add interest.
Stacked Pumpkin Message
Create welcoming Halloween pumpkin decorations for guests and trick-or-treaters this year. Pick three short, wide pumpkins for this front porch display. Print the free pattern onto transfer paper. Transfer one word per pumpkin, and use black acrylic or crafts paint to fill in the outline. Stack pumpkins on an urn laced with creepy vines or spooky spiderwebs.
Pumpkin Planter
Display a collection of various sizes and shapes of pumpkins for a beautiful outdoor Halloween decoration. Simply pile your gourds in a vintage wagon and place on your porch. That's it!
Pumpkin Greeting
What better way to welcome guests this fall than with a wheelbarrow filled with pumpkins and gourds? Use a paint pen to write a friendly greeting on one of the larger pumpkins. Choose a variety of colors, shapes, and sizes to make the display especially pretty.
Editor's Tip: Add a jack-o'-lantern to the pile to get ready for Halloween.