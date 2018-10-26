How to Make a Spider Halloween Wreath

Put a spooky spin on your outdoor Halloween decorations with this creepy-crawly spider wreath made with string and spray-paint.

By Hannah Bruneman
October 26, 2018
Just when you think the best Halloween decor ideas have been taken, another one comes along—and this one is scary simple, too! Watch as we transform an inexpensive grapevine wreath into a haunted web crawling with spiders. Use the wreath's branches to attach a web of string, and carefully attach a plastic spider or two. You can have this Halloween wreath DIY done is just an afternoon; simply follow along with our steps to see how easily this fun Halloween craft comes together.

  • Working time 1 hr
  • Start to finish 3 hrs
  • Difficulty Easy
  • Involves Gluing, Spray Painting
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Spray-Paint Wreath

Lay down kraft paper or newspaper to protect your work surface. With the wreath lying flat, spray the grapevine wreath with black spray paint. Spray the sides and inner circle as well. For best results, hold the canister about eight inches from the surface. Let dry.

Editor's Tip: Always spray-paint in a well-ventilated area like a garage or outside. If you must work indoors, open a window for better airflow. 

Step 2

Create Spiderweb

Once the wreath is dry, it's time to form the spiderweb. Tie one end of your to an inconspicuous spot on the inner circle of your Halloween wreath. Stretch the string across the wreath's opening and tie to a branch on the opposite side. Repeat, crisscrossing the string across the center. Tie in the center and trim string. You should now have an asterisk-like shape. Starting near the center, glue string in a clockwise circle to create the rungs of your web.

Step 3

Secure Spiders

Use a small dab of hot glue to attach a plastic spider or two to the wreath. We used a large plastic spider, but you could also feature multiple mini plastic spiders. Hang your wreath by placing it on an over-the-door wreath hook. 

