How to Make a Spider Halloween Wreath
Put a spooky spin on your outdoor Halloween decorations with this creepy-crawly spider wreath made with string and spray-paint.
Just when you think the best Halloween decor ideas have been taken, another one comes along—and this one is scary simple, too! Watch as we transform an inexpensive grapevine wreath into a haunted web crawling with spiders. Use the wreath's branches to attach a web of string, and carefully attach a plastic spider or two. You can have this Halloween wreath DIY done is just an afternoon; simply follow along with our steps to see how easily this fun Halloween craft comes together.
