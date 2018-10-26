Step 1

Lay down kraft paper or newspaper to protect your work surface. With the wreath lying flat, spray the grapevine wreath with black spray paint. Spray the sides and inner circle as well. For best results, hold the canister about eight inches from the surface. Let dry.

Editor's Tip: Always spray-paint in a well-ventilated area like a garage or outside. If you must work indoors, open a window for better airflow.