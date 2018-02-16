Get ready for Halloween with this cute and easy-to-make DIY doormat. Your front steps will be more boo-tiful in no time.

Greet trick or treaters to your home with this doormat. Grinning jack-o'-lanterns and a bold "B" form the word "Boo" on this not-so-spooky Halloween porch decoration. We'll show you how to make your own seasonal doormat in just three steps. All you need is a mat, some black paint, and our free stencil. No matter how you make it, this Halloween doormat is guaranteed to add a little spunk to your October decor.

How to Make a Halloween Welcome Mat

Supplies Needed

"Boo" stencil

Scissors

Tape

Coir doormat

Black paint

Foam brushes

Fine tip artists paintbrush

Step-by-Step Directions

With a few supplies and these how-to instructions, you can create your own Halloween porch decoration. Because this project is so simple, it's also extremely easy to customize. Consider painting the pumpkins with orange paint. Or use fall foliage to create a leaf border along the edges.

Step 1: Cut and Arrange Stencil

Download and print the free "Boo" stencil. Cut out each shape, as shown, and arrange on the doormat. Secure each piece with tape. Lay down old newspapers or kraft paper to protect your work surface from paint drips.

Editor's Tip: Since you'll be painting over and around each piece, make sure that the tape is tucked completely under each piece, or placed in a spot that won't be painted. Prep for the holiday with more of our easy Halloween crafts.

Step 2: Begin Painting

Dip your foam brush in black paint and begin painting the doormat. Since the mat is coarse, you will need to dab the paint on instead of smoothly brushing it. Use your other hand to keep the stencil steady.

Step 3: Continue Painting