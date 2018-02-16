How to Make a "Boo" Doormat for Halloween
Get ready for Halloween with this cute and easy-to-make DIY doormat. Your front steps will be more boo-tiful in no time.
Greet trick or treaters to your home with this doormat. Grinning jack-o'-lanterns and a bold "B" form the word "Boo" on this not-so-spooky Halloween porch decoration. We'll show you how to make your own seasonal doormat in just three steps. All you need is a mat, some black paint, and our free stencil. No matter how you make it, this Halloween doormat is guaranteed to add a little spunk to your October decor.
How to Make a Halloween Welcome Mat
Supplies Needed
- "Boo" stencil
- Scissors
- Tape
- Coir doormat
- Black paint
- Foam brushes
- Fine tip artists paintbrush
Step-by-Step Directions
With a few supplies and these how-to instructions, you can create your own Halloween porch decoration. Because this project is so simple, it's also extremely easy to customize. Consider painting the pumpkins with orange paint. Or use fall foliage to create a leaf border along the edges.
Step 1: Cut and Arrange Stencil
Download and print the free "Boo" stencil. Cut out each shape, as shown, and arrange on the doormat. Secure each piece with tape. Lay down old newspapers or kraft paper to protect your work surface from paint drips.
Editor's Tip: Since you'll be painting over and around each piece, make sure that the tape is tucked completely under each piece, or placed in a spot that won't be painted. Prep for the holiday with more of our easy Halloween crafts.
Step 2: Begin Painting
Dip your foam brush in black paint and begin painting the doormat. Since the mat is coarse, you will need to dab the paint on instead of smoothly brushing it. Use your other hand to keep the stencil steady.
Step 3: Continue Painting
Continue painting the mat until the entire design is filled in with black paint. Then, remove the stencils and touch up any spots with a fine tip artist's paintbrush. Let dry for 24 hours before using. Place it on your decorated fall front porch and display it all season long!
