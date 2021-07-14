Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We're still months away from carving jack-o'-lanterns and going trick-or-treating, but there's one Halloween purchase we'll be making in the coming days. You might remember seeing the 12-foot skeleton from The Home Depot that went viral on social media last fall. And this morning, the brand announced that the larger-than-life figure (which sold out before October even began last year) is returning—and you can buy it later this week.

The Home Depot announced today that the skeleton—affectionately referred to as "Skelly" by the brand's holiday team—will be dropping on their website on Friday, July 16. It will retail for $299 (the same price as last year) and is almost identical to the version released in 2020. The only difference between last year's skeleton and the one available this year is the addition of a power cord, so you can plug in the figure and watch its eyes light up.

The Home Depot team told us their holiday motto for this year is "more is more," and this oversized figure definitely fits the bill. Add it to your Halloween front porch display, or pose it in your yard for the whole neighborhood to see.

