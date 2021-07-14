Last Year's Sold-Out 12-Foot Skeleton Is Back—And You Can Buy It Starting This Week
The Home Depot just announced their larger-than-life skeleton will drop online this Friday.
We're still months away from carving jack-o'-lanterns and going trick-or-treating, but there's one Halloween purchase we'll be making in the coming days. You might remember seeing the 12-foot skeleton from The Home Depot that went viral on social media last fall. And this morning, the brand announced that the larger-than-life figure (which sold out before October even began last year) is returning—and you can buy it later this week.
The Home Depot announced today that the skeleton—affectionately referred to as "Skelly" by the brand's holiday team—will be dropping on their website on Friday, July 16. It will retail for $299 (the same price as last year) and is almost identical to the version released in 2020. The only difference between last year's skeleton and the one available this year is the addition of a power cord, so you can plug in the figure and watch its eyes light up.
The Home Depot team told us their holiday motto for this year is "more is more," and this oversized figure definitely fits the bill. Add it to your Halloween front porch display, or pose it in your yard for the whole neighborhood to see.
Given how fast the festive figure sold out last year, we anticipate it'll go even more quickly this year—so if you want one, don't wait to add it to your cart. If you're not able to score one before they're gone, The Home Depot has a whole collection of oversized spooky figures to choose from, including a 7-foot tall headless horseman and a 5-foot posable skeleton with light-up eyes.
