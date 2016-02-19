Typically inviting farmhouse style takes an unnerving turn with a mass of mischievous mice and a ghostly greeting that says it all. Don't let the natural country charm fool you; this particular porch screams, "Beware!" A few metallic elements add a touch of chic to this country scene.

Editor's Tip: Keep the ladder, corn stalks, and pumpkins but replace letters and mice with pretty fall decor so this setting can greet guests when Thanksgiving rolls around.