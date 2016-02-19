47 Eerie Outdoor Halloween Decorations
DIY Monster Wreath
Create a Halloween wreath that's a little cute and a little scary. Handmade yarn pom-poms are all it takes to transform a plain wreath form into a jolly Halloween monster. We used green, but customize it with any color you like.
Raven Front Porch
Black birds and a classic monochromatic color scheme mean this eerie entrance is ready for Halloween. Hang artificial crows from fishing line and use removable adhesive hooks to attach them to the front door. Use our free template to cut a tree from flexible contact paper but be sure to check on the door's edge to make sure the paint doesn't peel off when you remove the contact paper. Finish your Halloween front porch with mums, faux pumpkins, and lanterns.
Stacked Pumpkin Tower
Spell it out! This Halloween pumpkin decoration is made with string art, faux pumpkins, and glittery spiders. Create your string art and add faux spiders to a trio of pumpkins. Glue them together, place in a plain grapevine wreath, and fill in gaps with dried moss.
Cold Hands Wreath
You've heard of cold feet, but how about cold hands? This wreath is simple to make but stands out among other Halloween door decorations. Paint a collection of plastic skeleton hands with metallic spray paint, then mount to the edges of a chalkboard base. If desired, write a spooky message in the middle.
Halloween Door Cover
Dress up your fall front door with this easy jack-o'-lantern wrap. Made with paint and felt, this Halloween pumpkin decoration is the cutest way to celebrate the season. We used gold paint, but try making it with black or orange.
Black and White Pumpkins
Black is the new orange. Make these pretty Halloween porch decorations by painting around a stencil on a real or faux pumpkin, then outline the stencil shape with crafts nails. Weave string in and around the nails to create a spiderweb effect.
Scary Spider Webs
Attack of the giant spiders! These Halloween yard decorations are oversized and perfect for decking out your front porch. Made with braided yarn, these large webs can be reused year after year. We can even show you how to make your own giant spider decorations to go with the webs.
Halloween Twig Wreath
Make a cheap Halloween wreath with supplies from your backyard! A bundle of sticks creates the base for this spooky door decoration. Finish it with stretched spider web and creepy plastic spiders.
Giant Halloween Spiders
Huge DIY spiders are bone-chilling when hung with twine, wire, and exterior adhesive hooks. Nearly seven feet across, these gargantuan creates will turn your home into a house of horrors. Make them with faux fur, black foam tubes, and half sphere wire forms from a florist's supply shop.
Daunting Garland
Classic fall foliage looks less friendly when it's painted an unnatural shade. Black spray paint transforms basic leaf garlands into eerie Halloween outdoor decorations. Wrap them around a banister, porch rail, or pillar.
Quoth the Raven
Make a pile of pumpkins a little scarier with faux animal skeletons. This raven, for example, contrasts well with a pile of pretty painted pumpkins. Set up your display at the base of a planter or on a porch step.
Outdoor Paper Lanterns
This outdoor Halloween display is so simple—and the kids will love helping with this project. Decorate an assortment of paper bags with stickers, paint, tape, and vinyl, then arrange them on the front porch or line them up your driveway to welcome trick-or-treaters. Choose battery-operated tea lights for worry-free lighting on Fright Night.
Talking Pumpkins
Let your Halloween outdoor decorations talk back. These stylish pumpkins were painted a sleek black, then lettered with metallic sheets and decorative tacks. Stack pumpkins horizontally or vertically to spell out spooky sayings.
Halloween Doormat
Use our free printable stencils to create a custom doormat that's perfect for greeting trick-or-treaters. Halloween pumpkin decorations go way beyond carving with this boo-tiful fall porch decoration.
Halloween Farmhouse Porch
Typically inviting farmhouse style takes an unnerving turn with a mass of mischievous mice and a ghostly greeting that says it all. Don't let the natural country charm fool you; this particular porch screams, "Beware!" A few metallic elements add a touch of chic to this country scene.
Editor's Tip: Keep the ladder, corn stalks, and pumpkins but replace letters and mice with pretty fall decor so this setting can greet guests when Thanksgiving rolls around.
Batty Wreath
This festive Halloween wreath is the perfect blend of spooky and stylish. Orange chevron ribbon dresses up a basic straw wreath, but the real star is a trio of glittery bats perched on the bottom. Hang using patterned burlap ribbon.
Wooden Spider Wreath
This creepy-crawly Halloween wreath is made with plain wooden beads. A quick coat of black spray paint transforms it into a scary spider. Add the spooky creature to your fall front door and prepare for the screams!
Bird-Theme Entry
One bird: Not a big deal. A whole flock of them? Well, that's a scary Halloween yard decoration. Assemble a collection of faux ravens arranged in a variety of poses on your fence, porch banister, deck railing—even your roofline! Secure with cable ties and black duct tape.
Rat Silhouettes
Think of the spooked responses from passersby when a crowd of whiskered pests marches up your front walk. Trace an oversized rat outline on a large piece of paper, then transfer to plywood. Cut out the rats, sand, and paint them black. Screw vertically aligned U-brackets to the back of each rat. Prop up each rat by slipping the U-bracket over a plant stake pushed into the ground.
Spiderweb Doormat
Ensnare trick-or-treaters with this crafty Halloween porch decoration that resembles a spiderweb. To make, cut a 3x4-foot lightweight black mat into a 36-inch-diameter circle using heavy shears. With chalk, draw a spiderweb design onto the mat. Cut clothesline into pieces to fit your design, and singe the ends of each piece to prevent fraying. Use heavy-duty white glue to attach the clothesline pieces over the chalk lines.
Pumpkin-Decorated Arrival
You can display outside Halloween decorations without going to great lengths to be scary. Pumpkins—the most treasured symbol of the season—used to be bland and basic, but new types and shapes add visual and graphic texture. Stack several pumpkins on top of each other to create a no-carve pumpkin display; accent with potted seasonal flowers and tall dried cornstalks. For a little bit of an eerie vibe, add a faux raven or large spider.
Hallowen Pallet Decoration
Play with all the colors of Halloween with festive painted pallet decorations. Create your own ghost and pumpkin outdoor Halloween decorations. It's easy to line your walkway come trick-or-treat time.
Flying Bat Display
Ominously animate your Halloween yard with colonies of airborne bats. Enlarge and trace our bat patterns onto black foam-core board and cut out; poke two holes into each bat for black cable ties to hold it onto a branch. Stick tall limbs into the ground or into sand-filled buckets. Place the largest bats high on the branches and smaller ones toward the bottom, making sure each cable tie is tight. Keep the Halloween theme going throughout the house with more fun DIY bat crafts.
Upside-Down Witch Halloween Urn
This easy-to-make Halloween porch decoration looks like a wayward witch landed headfirst in a moss-filled urn. To recreate this DIY witch decor, dress bendable mannequin legs in striped hose and buckled shoes. Place upside down in a tall urn filled with moss by your front door.
Skeleton-Adorned Porch
Give your visitors a frightful hello with a welcome from these bare-boned greeters. Pose several Halloween skeleton decorations ($40, Target) on the porch and on the roof, securing them with fishing line. Add props as appropriate to your Halloween aesthetic—scary or whimsical.
Toxic Spill and Insects
Poisonous it is not: This "puddle"—meant to look like a toxic spill—is actually hardened white glue. Outline a desired shape on a melamine sheet; fill in with glue and let dry. Using a font of your choice, create a "poison" label and attach to an empty bottle. Remove the dried glue puddle from the melamine, place it and the bottle where desired. Attach plastic insects with more glue. Add this scary Halloween decoration to your front porch, deck, or stairs.
Spooky Garage Door Decor
Scary Halloween decorations should start with your garage door! The key to creating this scary scene is a combination of black vinyl and card stock. Turn on your Halloween lights so the zombies glow during the night.
Mummy Hands Wreath
Halloween wreaths don't have to be complicated to make! A simple masking tape technique is all it takes to create a pair of spooky mummy hands. Add them to a plain grapevine wreath and finish with faux spiders and webbing.
Candy Corn Front Porch
A fun color palette and playful vibe suggest a handful of yum is most certainly just a knock away. Greet trick-or-treaters with this bright Halloween front door. Make your own wreaths by wrapping foam forms with yarn. Add our free printed message to set the scene.
Editor's Tip: Make the stacked candy corn displays! Simply remove the stems from three faux pumpkins ($20, Michaels), then drill holes in the bottom and top of two and the bottom of the third. Paint then slide onto a dowel set in floral foam.
Snakes Under the Doormat
Guests will step back in fear, thanks to a slithering mass of snakes. Spray-paint rubber snakes ($2, Party City) glossy black. Create various lengths of snakes by cutting them in two; arrange at the edge of thick plastic-foam board and glue to the edges. Set the board underneath a doormat.