19 Festive Halloween Front Porch Decor Ideas

All it takes is a few plastic rats ($3, Oriental Trading) scurrying about to create a front porch display that would make anyone squeamish. Place the rodents around your front door and let them climb a ladder or perch on outdoor furniture for an infested feel. Wrap sisal rope around letter frames to craft an alarming welcome message to your door. After Halloween, swap out the door decor for a wreath and remove the rats to make your front porch guest-ready for Thanksgiving.