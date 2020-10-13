19 Festive Halloween Front Porch Decor Ideas
From charming to bone-chilling, these Halloween front porch ideas will get you in the mood for a festive makeover. We're sharing our favorite front porch Halloween decorations, including DIY wreaths, carved pumpkins, and more!
Crows Front Porch
Gather a murder of crows at your door for a spooky Halloween front porch. Use a combination of crows created from black contact paper and artificial crows ($19, Oriental Trading) hung from fishing line to create an immersive experience that even Moira Rose would appreciate. Add a twiggy tree made from contact paper to your front door to give these feathered fiends a place to perch. Fill out the front steps with black lanterns, pumpkins and urns filled with mums.
Fall Festival Front Porch
Capture the charm of a fall festival on your doorstep with a stylish arrangement of dried grasses and white mums in large metal bins. Fill out the look with hay bales and the muted tones of heirloom pumpkins. For a little farmhouse style, paint white pumpkins with black and gray squares to create a buffalo check pattern. String beads and felt poms to create a simple and sweet garland.
Simply Creepy Front Porch
All it takes is a few plastic rats ($3, Oriental Trading) scurrying about to create a front porch display that would make anyone squeamish. Place the rodents around your front door and let them climb a ladder or perch on outdoor furniture for an infested feel. Wrap sisal rope around letter frames to craft an alarming welcome message to your door. After Halloween, swap out the door decor for a wreath and remove the rats to make your front porch guest-ready for Thanksgiving.
Spider Web Front Porch
Giant spider webs instantly give a charming front porch a haunted house vibe. Made with braided yarn, these large webs can be reused year after year. Stretch spiderwebbing along the railing. Fill out the rest of the front porch with a variety of carved pumpkins tucked in wooden crates and large lanterns.
Haunted House Front Porch
Imposing skulls and faux gravestones ($20, Party City) give the front porch the ominous energy of a haunted mansion. Large urns holding a tower of artificial pumpkins add height to the front door display. Stick wreaths and a collection of pumpkins and mums round out this scary Halloween porch idea.
Crafty Halloween Front Porch
Etch leaves, flowers and other natural woodland designs onto pumpkins for an enchanted fall display that will last all season. Group the pumpkins on your porch steps and adorn a few with jute or gingham bows. Add pots of fall flowers or decorative vegetables and grasses to complete this delightful Halloween porch decor idea.
Candy Corn Front Porch
Embrace a fall favorite—candy corn—and make it the inspiration for your front porch with a yellow, orange and white color scheme. Spray paint real or artificial pumpkins. We used artificial pumpkins ($12, Target) so they can be used again and again. To create the tower of pumpkins, drill a hole through the center of each pumpkin, and secure them a dowel. Wrap yarn around foam wreath frames to create this bright trio of wreaths. Print a message and affix each word to a wreath.
Black Cats Front Porch
Treat yourself to a crafternoon! This front porch design is made with a couple of easy Halloween DIY projects. Cut out the cat silhouettes on medium-density fiberboard and spray paint them black. While they are drying, craft the crescent moon with two metal wreath frames. Use yellow electrical tape to secure the frames in this offset design. Then wrap the tape around the crescent as desired. Finish the look with black gauze and a few paper stars on the door.
Ghostly Front Porch
Adorn a thick rope with grapevine twig balls ($10, Target) and a strand of outdoor lights to create a draped Halloween porch light garland. Create ghosts by putting white gauze over a few of the twig balls and add black felt circles for eyes. Hang your ghosts with fishing line from the porch ceiling. Dress up the steps with tall lanterns, potted cabbage, baskets of mums and grasses, and an assortment of pumpkins.
Fall Foliage Front Porch
Incorporate the natural colors of your landscaping into the autumnal color scheme on your Halloween front porch. Dress up a stick wreath with artificial leaves. Use urns, metal bins, and hay bales to create layers of color with pumpkins and fall flowers. For a subtly spooky effect, string a giant spider web across the front porch.
Farmhouse Front Porch
Scour antique shops for old chairs and baskets that will make darling additions to the front porch. Plaid and vintage graphic print pillows soften the look. Instead of a wreath, place artificial flowers or dried grasses in a basket and hang it on the front door. Fill out the front porch for Halloween with a variety of pumpkins and a wooden sign.
Black & White Front Porch
Pack a punch with a crisp black and white color scheme. Small dollops of orange pop against this sharp Halloween front porch. To create the tower of urns and pumpkins, drill a hole through the center of each item. We recommend using artificial pumpkins ($40, Etsy). Then place a dowel through the center and secure the urns and pumpkins in place with adhesive. Garland and black and white pumpkins finish this smart and spooky Halloween front porch look.
Halloween Lights Front Porch
When the sun goes down, turn up the scare factor on your front porch. Strands of orange lights and a large illuminated paper lantern create an eerie night sky feel. Lighted ghosts hanging from above to make this front porch spooktacular. Consider swapping out your regular front porch light for a colored bulb to wash the entire area in a chilling color. Paper bag luminaries direct trick-or-treaters to the fright of the night.
Country Front Porch
This front door design looks like it's fresh from the garden. Dried (or artificial) hydrangea blooms look great in tall metal urns or bunched together on a grapevine wreath. A cornucopia of pumpkins and gourds spill out of baskets and are stacked together for an abundant harvest feel. This charming country look works well all season long.
Front Porch Flowers
Bring the garden to your front door with dozens of colorful mums and decorative vegetables framing the porch steps. Decorative grasses add height and texture to this bright floral display. Mix in a variety of baskets and metal bins for interest. Finish by tucking small pumpkins around the base of the flower pots.
Bat Front Porch
It’s easy to create this frightfully spooky front door display. Trim a roll of solid wrapping paper to fit your door. Cut out bat silhouettes from black contact paper ($6, The Home Depot). Attach bats to the wrapping paper as desired and hang the paper on your front door. Line the front steps with mums and pumpkins for the perfect finishing touch.
Farm Fresh Front Porch
Create a charming fall front porch display with wooden planters and baskets filled with decorative grasses and mums. Use hay bales to hold pumpkins and add a farm-fresh feel. A jute rug and jute ribbon on the wreaths add to the natural beauty of this fall front porch.
Simple Halloween Front Porch
Simple swaps can take your front porch from summer to fall. Replace colorful throw pillows with a black and white patterned pillow. Dress a side table with a black decorative painted pumpkin and a lantern. These accessories are easy to update each season.
Cozy Front Porch
Everyone will want to catch up over a cup of cider or hot cocoa when the front porch bench is dressed in cozy plaid throws and pillows. An antique trunk serves as a charming farmhouse-style coffee table. Metal baskets full of pumpkins and weathered wood chairs and stools round out the warm and welcoming front porch.