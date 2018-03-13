Halloween door decor can be so much more than putting a few pumpkins on your stoop. Without too much extra work, you can turn your front door into a festive jack-o'-lantern with a painted felt door cover. This easy DIY Halloween decoration can be customized to suit your color scheme and decorating style. Follow these steps to create a pumpkin-inspired Halloween door, or use this project as inspiration for your own custom monster decoration.

What You Need

Tape measure

Felt (ours was white)

Marker or pencil

Scissors

Painters tape

Pumpkin stencil (optional)

Paint (ours was gold)

Foam brush

Double-sided tape or adhesive hook-and-loop strips

Step 1: Measure Door

Image zoom

To get started on your outdoor Halloween decoration, measure the dimensions of your front door. When purchasing felt, add a few inches on each side of the measured dimensions for wiggle room. If your door is arched, measure the height from the top of the arch. Once you've purchased your felt, transfer the door measurements to your felt with a marker.

Step 2: Cut Felt

Image zoom

Cut the felt to the size of your door, making sure to keep the edges as straight as possible. For a door with an arched top, cut the felt to the door's rectangular dimensions, then hold up the felt to the door and mark sections in the corners that need to be rounded.

Step 3: Cut Hole for Handle

Image zoom

To keep your front door functional, you'll need to cut a hole in the felt for the handle. On your door, measure the height at which your handle starts and mark this location on your felt cutout. Cut a length of painters tape the same length as the door handle and place on the felt at your measurement. Carefully cut around the piece of tape, then remove the tape and fabric scrap.

Step 4: Plan Design

Image zoom

Decide if you want to make the entire jack-o'-lantern face or just half as we did here. To make this Halloween craft easier, you can freehand any pumpkin or monster face you like. Or you can print our free pumpkin stencil. We enlarged the image about 175% to fit this door. Print and cut out the stencils for the nose, eye, and mouth of the jack-o'-lantern. Lay the stencils on the felt to plan your design, then trace around them with a marker or pencil. If you're using a light color of paint or felt, you will want to use a pencil so your outline disappears under the paint.

Step 5: Tape and Paint

Image zoom

Place painters tape along the outlines of the stencils, keeping the marker lines inside the tape. Use a foam paintbrush to fill in the shapes with your desired shade of paint. Let dry fully, then carefully remove the tape.

Step 6: Adhere to Door