Transform a traditional cornucopia into an outdoor table centerpiece that's absolutely wow-worthy for fall. Shop the supermarket for squash, shallots, onions, nuts, and pears. Pile the Thanksgiving decorations in a woven basket that's treated to withstand autumn weather, along with a few dried naturals from a crafts store, and place the display on any outdoor surface or use as gorgeous fall home decor.

Editor's Tip: For a sweet-smelling fall centerpiece, add potpourri of your choice.