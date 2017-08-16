For Just $5, You Can Make This Spider Web Wreath for Halloween

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This spooky spider-inspired look is an easy way to decorate for Halloween on a budget. Instead of letting sticks clutter your yard, collect and arrange them into a fun Halloween wreath idea that's so inexpensive to make. We used cut sticks, faux spider webs, and plastic spiders to add texture to the wreath. This DIY Halloween decoration uses leftover cardboard from around your house to craft an inexpensive wreath base. Finish your handmade wreath with a piece of black ribbon and hang it on your front door with a removable hook—it's the perfect way to welcome trick-or-treaters!

Image zoom Marty Baldwin

How to Make a Spooky Halloween Wreath

Supplies Needed

Twigs

Plastic Spider

Faux spider webbing

Cardboard

Crafting Knife

Pencil

Cup or bowl

Garden shears

Hot glue gun

Ribbon or twine

Step-by-Step Directions

With a few supplies and these how-to instructions, you can create your own cheap Halloween wreath. Hang your wreath with a black ribbon.

Image zoom Marty Baldwin

Step 1: Create Wreath Form

Use a bowl to cut and trace a cardboard circle approximately 9 inches in diameter. Cut out the center of the cardboard using a smaller bowl as a tracing guide. Adjust circle sizes for a larger or smaller wreath, keeping in mind that attaching the sticks will add several inches in diameter—so cut this smaller than you want the finished wreath to be. The circle doesn't need to be perfect, since the sticks will hide any uneven edges.

Image zoom Marty Baldwin

Step 2: Attach Sticks

Head to the backyard or a local park and collect sticks in various sizes and thicknesses. Use gardening shears or heavy-duty scissors to cut them down to lengths varying from 3 inches to 12 inches long. Lay out the sticks around the cardboard circle with different shapes and sizes to create contrast. Once you like the way the sticks are laid out, begin gluing sticks around the cardboard circle with a mini hot glue gun ($5, Amazon).

Image zoom Marty Baldwin

Step 3: Add Ribbon

Finish gluing the arrangement of sticks all the way around the cardboard circle, leaving a small gap at the top of the wreath for a piece of ribbon. Tie the ribbon or twine around the cardboard circle to create a hanging loop. We used an inexpensive black ribbon ($3, Amazon), but you can use anything you have laying around or leftover from another project.

Image zoom Marty Baldwin

Step 4: Stretch Spider Web

Once you've attached the ribbon, you can display the stick wreath as-is, but we added a few extra spooky touches to our wreath. Stretch faux spider webbing ($7, Amazon) in a thin layer over the sticks, adding more webbing to areas where the cardboard shows through. Secure the webbing with a dab of hot glue if necessary.

Image zoom Marty Baldwin

Step 5: Add Spiders