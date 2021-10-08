9 Bewitching Halloween Doormats to Shop at Amazon—All Under $35
Now that spooky season has officially begun, it's time to get out the mesh spider webs, hang bats, skeletons, and ghosts along your tree branches, and adorn your porch steps with pumpkins. But your outdoor Halloween decor isn't complete without a boo-tiful doormat. Since little trick-or-treaters lurk around your front door, your home entrance should be the focal point of your Halloween decorations—and a doormat is the easiest way to dress it up.
Best Halloween Doormats to Shop on Amazon:
- Artoid Mode Happy Halloween Pumpkins Doormat, $28
- Joyin Halloween Boo Doormat, $32
- Artoid Mode Trick or Treat Bat Decorative Doormat, $25
- Calloway Mills Scary Web Doormat, $17
- OccDesign I Put a Spell on You Halloween Doormat, $26
- Joyin Happy Halloween Pumpkin Doormat, $30
- Artoid Mode Ghost Boo Decorative Halloween Doormat, $33
- Artoid Mode Black Cat Welcome Halloween Doormat, $19
- Evergreen Flag Autumn Patterned Pumpkins Doormat, $30
Your Halloween doormat should feature classic holiday colors with spooky characters like ghosts, pumpkins, witches, spider webs, and more. And in order to be functional, your doormat should have a non-slip rubber or vinyl backing with a coir or burlap material that effectively wipes off the dirt from shoes. If your doormat still slides around your front door, consider topping it with a larger mat or placing rubber grippers at the bottom. Be sure that it can be easily cleaned with a hose or mild detergent, too.
Below, you'll find our favorite Halloween doormats ranging from charming to scary to match your decor preferences. And they're all under $34, so you won't have to feel guilty about adding another seasonal decoration to your home.
Artoid Mode Happy Halloween Pumpkins Doormat
Welcome trick-or-treaters with this decorative pumpkin Halloween doormat that celebrates the holiday. The pumpkins are delicately designed with polka-dots, stripes, and sweet little bows to truly make it a part of your Halloween decor. It has non-slip rubber backing and stain-resistant polyester that'll last year after year.
Joyin Halloween Boo Doormat
Boo! This mat may seem more eerie than welcoming, but it's certainly festive nonetheless. With a big orange pumpkin and scary fluttering bats above a yellow background, this mat ticks off all the Halloween boxes. Its non-slip backing will stay in place throughout the season—though it might be too cute to wipe your feet on.
Artoid Mode Trick or Treat Bat Decorative Doormat
This doormat brings the spirit of the season alive with its black and beige stripes, its witchy font, and looming bat. And there's no need to worry about it getting dirty in the fall weather because the stain-resistant mat can be washed with a hose and mild detergent.
Calloway Mills Scary Web Doormat
Warn your guests of all the creepy crawlies that await inside with this haunting spider web doormat. Since it's designed with a black background, the mat is better equipped to fight stains and fading. Plus, the all-season tufted coir doormat easily scrapes off dirt from shoes without moving thanks to its sturdy vinyl backing.
OccDesign I Put a Spell on You Halloween Doormat
Calling all Hocus Pocus fans! This spell-binding doormat embodies the Sanderson sisters. The durable stain-resistant doormat will last through several years of Halloween celebrations—children, beware!
Joyin Happy Halloween Pumpkin Doormat
You can't go wrong with a classic jack-o'-lantern, and this pumpkin-shaped doormat will surely make your guests smile. It's made from durable coir fibers that stand up to tough weather and shuffling feet.
Artoid Mode Ghost Boo Decorative Halloween Doormat
This ghostly doormat is the sweetest way to decorate your front step this Halloween. The charming design is perfect if you live in a neighborhood with young children, because it's cute rather than scary. The faux-burlap doormat is also thin enough to place indoors for your laundry room or entryway.
Artoid Mode Black Cat Welcome Halloween Doormat
This doormat is not for the superstitious, but cat-lovers will certainly appreciate it. The wide-eyed cat welcome mat is inviting on its own, but you can also place it on a larger mat for an elevated contrast.
Evergreen Flag Autumn Patterned Pumpkins Doormat
While any pumpkin doormat will do to get into the holiday spirit, this uniquely patterned option is a Halloween knockout. Designed with striped, checker board, and polka-dotted pumpkins, this doormat brings a striking contrast to the real jack o'lanterns on your porch. And since they don't say Halloween on them, you can keep it on your doorstep well into Thanksgiving.