9 Bewitching Halloween Doormats to Shop at Amazon—All Under $35

Your Halloween doormat should feature classic holiday colors with spooky characters like ghosts, pumpkins, witches, spider webs, and more. And in order to be functional, your doormat should have a non-slip rubber or vinyl backing with a coir or burlap material that effectively wipes off the dirt from shoes. If your doormat still slides around your front door, consider topping it with a larger mat or placing rubber grippers at the bottom. Be sure that it can be easily cleaned with a hose or mild detergent, too.