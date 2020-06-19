Outdoor Halloween Decorations & Yard Decorating

Make your house the spookiest on the street with our ideas for outdoor Halloween decorations. Our beautiful outdoor Halloween pumpkin decorations work well from Halloween through Thanksgiving. Also, our pretty fall front entry decorating ideas hint at Halloween but also work great as an October through November outdoor display.

Most Recent

Zombie Lawn Flamingos Will Make Your Front Yard So Spooky This Halloween

The eerie ornaments are also available as witches and skeletons.
How to Make An Easy Fall Sign

Create this cute fall chalkboard sign for customizable front door decor. All you need is an inexpensive wood picture frame, a little paint, and a pretty buffalo check ribbon to tie it all together!
How to Make an Adorable Fall Welcome Mat

Welcome fall to your front door with this autumn doormat that can stay up well past Halloween. You supply the doormat and paint; we'll supply the free pumpkin stencil!
How to Make a Spooky Halloween Wreath

This eerie DIY Halloween wreath will increase the fear factor of your front porch. Our three-step process shows you how to bring this spooky creation to life.
How to Make a "Boo" Doormat for Halloween

Get ready for Halloween with this cute and easy-to-make DIY doormat. Your front steps will be more boo-tiful in no time.
DIY Spooky Ghost Wreath

Decorate the front door with a festive DIY wreath. An unexpected material makes this craft an easy 10-minute project. Plus, get more outdoor Halloween decor ideas.
More Outdoor Halloween Decorations & Yard Decorating

47 Eerie Outdoor Halloween Decorations

These outdoor Halloween decorations are guaranteed to cast a spooky spell over the whole neighborhood. Each easy Halloween decoration is made for your front door, porch, sidewalk, or yard and can weather the cold or rain.
37 Easy Halloween Crafts Ideas for the Most Boo-Tiful Home Ever

Our easy Halloween crafts will help create a spooky look for your home—inside and out. You'll find plenty of creative crafts ideas for a fun Halloween. With spooky ghosts, smiling pumpkins, and a few other eerie friends, our Halloween crafts will help you set the scene for a frightful evening.
36 Pretty Fall Front Entry Ideas You Can Keep Up All Season Long

Quick and Easy Painted Pumpkins

30+ Tips for Decorating Your Halloween Pumpkins

26 Outdoor Fall Decorating Ideas to Showcase Through Thanksgiving

Frighteningly Fun Ideas for a Haunted Halloween Front Door

Step up your outdoor Halloween decorations this year. With creepy-crawly spiders and classic carved jack-o'-lanterns, these scary Halloween decorations will give your home spooky seasonal curb appeal.

All Outdoor Halloween Decorations & Yard Decorating

Hipster Pumpkin Stencils

Clever Emoji Pumpkin Carving Ideas That Deserve a Thumbs-Up

32 Creative Halloween Pumpkins to Try This Year

Fresh Ideas for Pumpkin Decorating

Dead & Breakfast Inn Signs with Clever Halloween Phrases

Dead & Breakfast Inn Sign for Halloween

Make a Spooky Sign for Halloween

Colorful Pumpkin Garden Wands

Halloween Decor: How to Make a Mummy

Spooky Outdoor Silhouettes for Halloween

