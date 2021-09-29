Make This Adorable Bear Halloween Costume in Just Three Easy Steps
This adorable bear cub will be the sweetest trick-or-treater in the pack.
A baby animal always makes you go, "Awww" and this cute Halloween costume is no exception. Dress up a simple cream sweatsuit with a few sewn embellishments to create a sweet look. If you don't have a sewing machine, don't worry! You can hand-sew the seams to create the look. All you'll need is a needle and thread. Drape and tie the faux-fur collar over a shirt, pull on the faux-fur shoe covers, and add the finishing touch with easy sew ears attached to a headband. Just like that, your little cub is ready to prowl.
How to Make a Bear Costume for Halloween
Supplies Needed:
- Printable baby bear patterns
- 1 yard of cream faux fur
- 1/4 yard contrasting cotton fabric
- Two 19-inch lengths of 1/2 -inch-wide gold velvet ribbon
- Cream sewing thread
- Sewing needle
- Polyester fiberfill
- 1/4 yard of cream felt
- Plastic headband
- Hot-glue gun and glue sticks
- Cream shirt
- Cream leggings
- Large safety pin
- Two 5-inch lengths of 1/4-inch-wide white elastic
- Tan boots
Step-by-Step Directions
Only three steps and a few supplies are needed to make an unbearably adorable kid's Halloween costume.
Step 1: Make the Collar
Trace a collar pattern onto folded cream faux fur; cut out. Trace a collar pattern onto folded contrasting cotton fabric for lining; cut out. Pin collar pieces with right sides together. Insert gold ribbon (from $2, Etsy) lengths between the layers at the neck opening. Catching the ribbon ends in the seam, sew together using a ¼-inch seam allowance and leaving a 1½-inch opening along one side. Turn collar right side out; hand stitch opening closed.
Step 2: Make the Ears
Trace two outer ear patterns onto cream faux fur; cut out. Trace two inner ear patterns onto contrasting cotton fabric; cut out. Make two small folds in the center of the straight edge of an inner ear, creating a small dart as indicated on the pattern; pin. With right sides together, pin together an inner and outer ear. Sew together, leaving the straight edge open. Turn right side out. Stuff with polyester fiberfill ($4, Walmart); stitch the opening closed. Repeat for the second ear. Cut two 1-inch-wide strips from cream felt. Wrap the strips around the headband at desired ear locations; secure the strips to the headband with hot glue. Hot glue an ear to each felt strip.
Step 3: Make the Tail and Feet
Trace two tail patterns onto cream faux fur; cut out. Pin tail pieces with right sides together. Sew around tail; leave bottom edge open. Turn right side out. Stuff tail with polyester fiberfill; sew opening closed. Pin the tail to the back of the costume leggings. Trace two foot patterns onto cream faux fur; cut out. Trace six claw patterns onto cream felt ($10, Michaels); cut out. Glue three claws to the underside of the curved edge of each foot. At each side of the heel, sew an elastic length, making a loop; repeat for second foot. Loop elastic around boots.
Comments