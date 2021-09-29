Make This Adorable Bear Halloween Costume in Just Three Easy Steps

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A baby animal always makes you go, "Awww" and this cute Halloween costume is no exception. Dress up a simple cream sweatsuit with a few sewn embellishments to create a sweet look. If you don't have a sewing machine, don't worry! You can hand-sew the seams to create the look. All you'll need is a needle and thread. Drape and tie the faux-fur collar over a shirt, pull on the faux-fur shoe covers, and add the finishing touch with easy sew ears attached to a headband. Just like that, your little cub is ready to prowl.

toddler girl white bear costume front Credit: Nicole Gerulat

How to Make a Bear Costume for Halloween

Supplies Needed:

Printable baby bear patterns

1 yard of cream faux fur

1/4 yard contrasting cotton fabric

Two 19-inch lengths of 1/2 -inch-wide gold velvet ribbon

Cream sewing thread

Sewing needle

Polyester fiberfill

1/4 yard of cream felt

Plastic headband

Hot-glue gun and glue sticks

Cream shirt

Cream leggings

Large safety pin

Two 5-inch lengths of 1/4-inch-wide white elastic

Tan boots

Step-by-Step Directions

Only three steps and a few supplies are needed to make an unbearably adorable kid's Halloween costume.

DIY bear costume labels illustration Credit: Illustration by Merrilee Liddiard

Step 1: Make the Collar

Trace a collar pattern onto folded cream faux fur; cut out. Trace a collar pattern onto folded contrasting cotton fabric for lining; cut out. Pin collar pieces with right sides together. Insert gold ribbon (from $2, Etsy) lengths between the layers at the neck opening. Catching the ribbon ends in the seam, sew together using a ¼-inch seam allowance and leaving a 1½-inch opening along one side. Turn collar right side out; hand stitch opening closed.

Step 2: Make the Ears

Trace two outer ear patterns onto cream faux fur; cut out. Trace two inner ear patterns onto contrasting cotton fabric; cut out. Make two small folds in the center of the straight edge of an inner ear, creating a small dart as indicated on the pattern; pin. With right sides together, pin together an inner and outer ear. Sew together, leaving the straight edge open. Turn right side out. Stuff with polyester fiberfill ($4, Walmart); stitch the opening closed. Repeat for the second ear. Cut two 1-inch-wide strips from cream felt. Wrap the strips around the headband at desired ear locations; secure the strips to the headband with hot glue. Hot glue an ear to each felt strip.

toddler girl white bear costume back Credit: Nicole Gerulat

Step 3: Make the Tail and Feet