Upcycle a Plain Sweatsuit Into a Cute Raccoon Halloween Costume
Halloween wouldn't be complete without a little mischief. Create this wild and easy DIY costume for your child this spooky season.
No need to wait until nighttime for this rascally raccoon to cause mischief! This easy handmade Halloween costume starts with a plain gray sweatsuit—nothing gets sewn to it, so you can use it long after the holiday is over. Bring this nocturnal friend to life with a simple no-sew mask cut from suede fabric, a stuffed fluffy tail stitched with strips of black and gray faux fur, and perky fur ears attached to a headband. Finish the look with simple black knit gloves and tall black boots. A quickly painted nose is the last thing you need to create your little Halloween raccoon!
How to Make a Kid's Raccoon Costume for Halloween
Supplies Needed
- Printable raccoon pattern
- 3/4 yard of gray faux fur
- 1/2 yard of tan fabric
- Two 18-inch lengths of black velvet ribbon
- Gray sewing thread
- Sewing needle
- 1/4 yard of black suede
- Headband
- Hot-glue gun and glue sticks
- 1/2 yard of black faux fur
- Polyester fiberfill
- Gray shirt and leggings or sweatpants
- Large safety pin
Step-by-Step Directions
There's no need to sneak about in this adorable DIY costume. In three easy steps—you'll have your own little nocturnal creature.
Step 1: Make the Collar
Trace a collar pattern onto folded gray faux fur; cut out. Trace a collar pattern onto folded tan fabric for lining; cut out. Pin collar pieces with right sides together. Insert black velvet ribbon ($3, Joann) strips between the layers at the corner of the neck opening. Catching the ribbon ends in the seam, sew together using a ¼-inch seam allowance and leaving a 1½-inch opening along one side. Turn collar right side out; stitch the opening closed.
Step 2: Make the Ears and Mask
Trace two ear patterns on gray faux fur; cut out. Trace two ear patterns on tan fabric; cut out. With right sides together, pin together a gray faux fur ear and a tan fabric ear. Sew together, leaving the straight edge open. Turn ear right side out. Repeat to make a second ear. Fold inside the bottom corner of each ear toward the center as indicated on the pattern; stitch in place. Cut two 1-inch-wide strips from black suede. Wrap a strip around the headband ($5, Target) where each ear will be placed. Hot-glue the ears to the suede wraps. Trace the mask pattern onto folded black suede; cut out.
Step 3: Make the Tail
Cut two 4½×10-inch strips each from black and gray faux fur. Alternating colors, sew the long edges of strips together; fold crosswise. Trace tail pattern on sewn faux fur tail base; cut out. Fold the tail in half with right sides together. Sew together the long edges leaving the wide end open. Turn right side out. Stuff tail firmly with polyester fiberfill ($4, Walmart); stitch the opening closed. Pin the tail to the bottom of the costume shirt.
