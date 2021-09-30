Upcycle a Plain Sweatsuit Into a Cute Raccoon Halloween Costume

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

No need to wait until nighttime for this rascally raccoon to cause mischief! This easy handmade Halloween costume starts with a plain gray sweatsuit—nothing gets sewn to it, so you can use it long after the holiday is over. Bring this nocturnal friend to life with a simple no-sew mask cut from suede fabric, a stuffed fluffy tail stitched with strips of black and gray faux fur, and perky fur ears attached to a headband. Finish the look with simple black knit gloves and tall black boots. A quickly painted nose is the last thing you need to create your little Halloween raccoon!

young girl gray raccoon costume front Credit: Nicole Gerulat

How to Make a Kid's Raccoon Costume for Halloween

Supplies Needed

Printable raccoon pattern

3/4 yard of gray faux fur

1/2 yard of tan fabric

Two 18-inch lengths of black velvet ribbon

Gray sewing thread

Sewing needle

1/4 yard of black suede

Headband

Hot-glue gun and glue sticks

1/2 yard of black faux fur

Polyester fiberfill

Gray shirt and leggings or sweatpants

Large safety pin

Step-by-Step Directions

There's no need to sneak about in this adorable DIY costume. In three easy steps—you'll have your own little nocturnal creature.

DIY raccoon costume labels illustration Credit: Illustration by Merrilee Liddiard

Step 1: Make the Collar

Trace a collar pattern onto folded gray faux fur; cut out. Trace a collar pattern onto folded tan fabric for lining; cut out. Pin collar pieces with right sides together. Insert black velvet ribbon ($3, Joann) strips between the layers at the corner of the neck opening. Catching the ribbon ends in the seam, sew together using a ¼-inch seam allowance and leaving a 1½-inch opening along one side. Turn collar right side out; stitch the opening closed.

DIY raccoon costume labels ears illustration Credit: Illustration by Merrilee Liddiard

Step 2: Make the Ears and Mask

Trace two ear patterns on gray faux fur; cut out. Trace two ear patterns on tan fabric; cut out. With right sides together, pin together a gray faux fur ear and a tan fabric ear. Sew together, leaving the straight edge open. Turn ear right side out. Repeat to make a second ear. Fold inside the bottom corner of each ear toward the center as indicated on the pattern; stitch in place. Cut two 1-inch-wide strips from black suede. Wrap a strip around the headband ($5, Target) where each ear will be placed. Hot-glue the ears to the suede wraps. Trace the mask pattern onto folded black suede; cut out.

young girl gray raccoon costume side Credit: Nicole Gerulat

Step 3: Make the Tail