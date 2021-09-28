How to Make a Colorful Butterfly Halloween Costume for Kids

This enchanting, magical butterfly will be the star of the show with pretty wings fluttering among the festivities. Cut the wings from cardboard, then add the painted details and ribbon straps to make an easy slip-on embellishment for any ensemble. If you're expecting cool Halloween weather, this handmade costume easily slips over a coat or sweatshirt. Accessorize the outfit with a wired twine-ball antennae headband and a handmade wand. You should be able to make this kid's Halloween costume for under $10 including the painted wings! Skip the store-bought outfit and make your own in an afternoon.